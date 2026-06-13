Bluetti launches end of financial year power sales

Australian consumer demand for portable energy systems has risen significantly over recent years. Households increasingly seek alternatives to traditional combustion generators to secure emergency backup power during storms and electricity grid failures.

These battery systems maintain essential domestic operations, including refrigeration, internet connectivity, and communications infrastructure. Recreational activities, such as caravan travel, camping, and off-grid touring, also drive the market for high-capacity power solutions capable of running tools, laptops, lighting, and cooking appliances.

Sale details

Bluetti has reduced pricing across its range of portable power stations and home backup systems. The promotional period runs from 1 June until 30 June. Consumers can access additional tiered discounts based on total order values. Spend thresholds over USD $1,500 receive a USD $80 discount. Orders exceeding USD $2,500 attract a USD $135 deduction. Transactions over USD $4,000 receive a USD $240 reduction.

The promotional structure also includes bulk purchase incentives and customer loyalty point redemptions. Customers can exchange accumulated loyalty points for cash-value discounts at the checkout stage.

Entry units

The Elite 100 V2 power station has been reduced from USD $1,299 to USD $899. This portable unit weighs 11.5 kilograms and is designed for transport between residential properties and outdoor environments. The system features a 1,024Wh lithium iron phosphate battery combined with an 1,800W AC output capacity.

The hardware is intended to operate refrigeration units, microwave ovens, and electric bicycle chargers. The system incorporates fast AC charging support alongside solar charging compatibility. It includes Bluetooth connectivity, mobile application integration, and an uninterruptible power supply function for sensitive electronics.

A bundled option adding an alternator charger reduces from USD $1,699 to USD $1,199. This secondary device allows direct recharging from a vehicle electrical system while driving, delivering faster charging rates than standard 12V automotive sockets.

A further bundle including a 200W solar panel is priced at USD $1,349, down from USD $1,899. These configurations target camping setups, recreational vehicles, mobile workstations, and emergency domestic backup.

Midrange options

The Elite 300 power station is priced at USD $2,499, down from the original retail price of USD $3,199. The unit contains a 3,014Wh battery capacity and provides 2,400W of AC output. The configuration features eight power outlets, including a 12V/30A DC output. The device has been certified by research firm Frost & Sullivan as the smallest 3kWh portable power station.

The system supports standard household appliances, electronic devices, and outdoor equipment. It features fast charging capabilities, application-based monitoring, and integrated uninterruptible power supply functionality.

A bundle combining the Elite 300 with an alternator charger is reduced from USD $3,799 to USD $2,899 to enable rapid replenishment via solar and vehicle inputs.

A separate solar package featuring the power station and a solar panel has been lowered from USD $4,898 to USD $3,499. The system targets home emergency preparedness, remote working environments, and extended off-grid travel.

Premium hardware

The Apex 300 system has been discounted from USD $3,599 to USD $2,999. The unit delivers 3,840W of AC output and contains a 2,764.8Wh battery capacity.

The hardware is designed to support larger household electrical loads and features a modular design architecture. This footprint allows users to scale the system up to a 58kWh home energy storage capacity or a 19.2kW solar infrastructure setup using separate accessories.

The package combining the Apex 300 with an alternator charger is reduced from AUD $3,999 to AUD $3,299 during the promotional period. This represents a price reduction of AUD $700.

The design focuses on domestic energy resilience and expandable backup power applications. Consumer interest in portable energy systems has increased as users look for alternatives to traditional combustion generators. These battery systems provide backup protection for essential household services during electricity grid failures, including refrigeration, internet routers, and communication infrastructure.

The growing demand is also supported by recreational activities, such as regional touring, van life, and camping, where users require off-grid power for induction cooktops, laptops, lighting, and power tools.