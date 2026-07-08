JBL 4369 Studio Monitor launches in Australia, New Zealand

Amber Technology has introduced the JBL 4369 Studio Monitor loudspeaker in Australia and New Zealand as the latest flagship in JBL's Studio Monitor Series.

Priced at AUD $39,000 a pair, the speaker is available in black walnut or walnut finishes and is aimed at serious hi-fi listening environments and specialist audio customers.

The launch adds a new top-end JBL model to Amber Technology's local portfolio, which spans broadcast, recording, live production, residential installation and home entertainment. The 4369 succeeds the JBL 4367 as the new leading product in the Studio Monitor line.

JBL designed and engineered the loudspeaker at its Acoustic Centre of Excellence in Northridge, California. The new model features revised acoustic engineering, cabinet changes and an updated crossover design.

Key design

At the centre of the system is a newly developed 15-inch 2219Nd-1 Differential Drive woofer with dual three-inch voice coils and a neodymium motor structure, designed to reduce distortion and improve control over low-frequency output.

High and upper-mid frequencies are handled by the D2830B annular ring compression driver, paired with a Sonoglass high-definition imaging horn. That arrangement is intended to support wide dispersion and consistent tonal balance across a broader listening area.

The speaker also uses JBL's MultiCap crossover network design with DC-biased capacitors. Dual front-firing ports provide bass control, while IsoAcoustics Stage 1 isolation feet are intended to reduce vibration transfer and interaction with the floor.

The cabinet is built from one-inch MDF with a dual-layer front baffle. Front-panel controls allow adjustment of high and ultra-high frequencies, and dual gold-plated binding posts support bi-wire and bi-amp setups.

Market position

The Studio Monitor range has long been associated with JBL's professional studio background, and the 4369 is positioned as a product that carries that heritage into domestic listening rooms. It is aimed at the premium end of the hi-fi market, where design, finish and system flexibility can matter as much as technical specification.

For Amber Technology, the 4369 adds a new flagship loudspeaker in a category where specialist dealers often focus on demonstration-led sales. Premium two-channel audio remains a niche but durable segment of the broader consumer electronics market in Australia and New Zealand, with buyers typically making considered purchases through specialist retailers.

Jim Garrett outlined JBL's view of the new model.

"JBL Studio Monitor loudspeakers have a long-standing reputation in hi-fi, drawing on JBL's professional studio heritage to deliver highly detailed and dynamic sound reproduction. The JBL 4369 continues that tradition with updated acoustic engineering, refined cabinetry, and the iconic design language that has defined the Studio Monitor Series for generations," said Jim Garrett, Senior Director, Product Strategy and Planning, HARMAN Luxury Audio.

Nathan Brady set out Amber Technology's expectations for the local market.

"The JBL Studio Monitor Series has always held a special place within the hi-fi market because it brings professional monitoring heritage into the home listening environment. The JBL 4369 continues that legacy with a combination of scale, precision, and craftsmanship that will appeal to serious music listeners and specialist hi-fi customers across Australia," said Nathan Brady, General Manager, Amber Technology.

HARMAN Luxury Audio Group includes JBL, JBL Synthesis, Mark Levinson, Revel and ARCAM, and operates as a business unit of HARMAN International, which is owned by Samsung Electronics. The JBL 4369 is now available across Australia and New Zealand for AUD $39,000 a pair.