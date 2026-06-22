Logitech G expands G3 line with new mouse & keyboard

Logitech G has expanded its G3 Series of PC gaming peripherals with a new wireless mouse and wired mechanical keyboard, completing a broader desktop lineup that also includes gaming headsets.

The new additions are the G305 X SUPERLIGHT mouse and the G316 X 98 keyboard, joining the G325 X and G321 wireless headsets in the company's consumer gaming range. The devices are aimed at players seeking more advanced features at lower price points than many enthusiast products.

The mouse builds on the long-running G305 design, which has built a following among PC gamers for its lightweight shape and wireless format. Logitech G has updated it with a HERO 44K sensor, reduced the weight to about 59g and added USB-C charging.

Users can switch between LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth and wired modes on the G305 X SUPERLIGHT. The device offers more than 130 hours of battery life and can deliver up to 3.5 hours of use from a two-minute charge.

The mouse will be offered in black and white at a recommended retail price of AUD $149.95.

Keyboard focus

The G316 X 98 is a wired mechanical keyboard with a compact 98-key layout. Logitech G has positioned it between mainstream gaming keyboards and more niche custom builds, with design choices that mirror features often seen in enthusiast products.

These include hot-swappable switches, a snap-fit gasket structure and support for per-key RGB lighting. The keyboard also has a dot-matrix LED display and a control dial for changing settings such as report rate, brightness, music and volume.

The keyboard delivers an 8 kHz report rate and a 0.125ms response time. Logitech G has also added 30 customisable light bar zones and G HUB support for macros, key assignments and downloadable user profiles.

It will also come in black and white, with a recommended retail price of AUD $199. Logitech G says it is designed to give buyers some of the feel and sound associated with custom mechanical keyboards without requiring modification work.

Pricing strategy

The launch shows how established gaming brands are trying to broaden their reach beyond premium buyers while still borrowing language and features from the esports and enthusiast ends of the market. Lighter mice, faster polling rates and greater keyboard customisation have become common selling points as peripheral makers compete in a crowded PC accessories segment.

Logitech G is using the G3 Series to group its mouse, keyboard and headset products into a more coherent range. The range is integrated with G HUB software, allowing users to manage performance settings and lighting profiles across devices.

The headset side of the range already includes the G325 X LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming headset, which provides 24-bit audio and a boomless microphone with AI-based noise reduction. Logitech G has presented that model as an option for players who want a less conspicuous design than traditional gaming headsets.

The new mouse also reflects a wider industry shift towards repairability and recycled materials. Logitech G says the G305 X SUPERLIGHT is built with a minimum of 51% recycled plastic and uses exposed screws intended to support repair and extend product life.

That approach is becoming more relevant as hardware makers face greater scrutiny over electronic waste and product longevity. While gaming peripherals have historically been refreshed quickly, some brands are now highlighting maintenance and material choices as part of product design.

Arnaud Perret-Gentil, Head of Product PC Gaming and Creators at Logitech G, outlined the company's rationale for the range in a statement accompanying the launch.

"By fusing elite precision, like our sub-micron HERO 44K sensor and 8 kHz report rates, with high-end heritage design, we are enabling everyday gamers the ability to level up their gaming experience at an approachable price tag," said Arnaud Perret-Gentil, Head of Product PC Gaming and Creators at Logitech G.

"The G3 Series represents a strategic evolution in our mission to facilitate 'Play for All'," he said.