BISSELL launches compact SpotClean Mini in Australia

BISSELL has launched the SpotClean Mini in Australia and New Zealand, expanding its SpotClean range.

The new model is a corded portable deep cleaner designed for everyday stain removal on carpets, rugs, upholstery, stairs, fabric car interiors and pet beds. Weighing 3.4kg, it is the lightest corded portable deep cleaner in the company's line-up.

The launch adds a smaller-format option to a range that has become a mainstay of BISSELL's floorcare portfolio. The SpotClean Mini is aimed at apartment dwellers, smaller homes and households looking for a cleaner that is easy to carry and store in tight spaces.

Built for spot cleaning rather than whole-home vacuuming, the unit sprays, scrubs and extracts messes including coffee spills, red wine stains, muddy paw prints, embedded dirt and other day-to-day marks.

The SpotClean Mini is priced at AUD $179 in Australia and NZD $199 in New Zealand, and is available through electrical retailers in both markets.

Compact push

The launch reflects a broader consumer shift towards smaller household appliances that suit compact living and can be stored easily between uses. In that context, the SpotClean Mini gives BISSELL a product for shoppers who want a dedicated stain cleaner without the bulk of a full-size machine.

The cleaner includes a 1.3-metre hose to help users reach stairs, upholstery edges and car interiors. It also comes with a 10-centimetre Self-Cleaning Tough Stain Tool, which washes and extracts stains, while a self-clean mode helps flush the tool and hose after use.

The machine is designed to work with BISSELL's SpotClean cleaning formulas. The combination of spray, suction and scrubbing is intended to loosen and lift stubborn stains and odours from soft surfaces.

The product enters a competitive part of the home cleaning market, where brands are differentiating with lighter machines, more targeted use cases and easier storage. Portable cleaners have gained traction as households look for products that can tackle isolated spills quickly without requiring a larger cleaning routine.

Regional focus

For BISSELL, the release also highlights the importance of Australia and New Zealand in its regional consumer strategy. The business described the SpotClean range as a favourite in both markets, suggesting it sees scope to extend that customer base with a lower-footprint version.

Chris Egan, Managing Director, BISSELL Oceania, said the launch is intended to make the range more accessible to households with less space.

"Our SpotClean range has become a household favourite because it tackles life's everyday messes quickly and effectively," he said.

"With the SpotClean Mini, we've made that trusted cleaning performance even more accessible in a compact design that's easier to carry, easier to store and always ready when spills happen."

BISSELL is approaching its 150-year milestone, and the smaller cleaner forms part of a broader effort to update long-established household categories for changing domestic needs. Rather than introducing a new category, the company is adapting an existing one around portability and convenience.

Egan said the product is aimed at households managing everyday messes from children, pets and daily life.

"Whether you're cleaning up after kids, pets or simply everyday living, the SpotClean Mini delivers the deep cleaning performance Aussies and Kiwis expect from BISSELL, in a size that's perfect for modern homes and busy lifestyles."