Game review: Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Switch 2)

The genre of 2.5D JRPGs has exploded thanks to the re-release of many Dragon Quest remakes. Since these remakes don't require high-resolution textures or anything like that, they have been easily ported to less powerful hardware such as the Switch and Switch 2 consoles.

Well, Square Enix is at it again, giving out quality JRPG remakes for as many gamers as possible. This is because a remake for Star Ocean: The Second Story is out now on PC, PS5, PS4, Switch 2, and Switch 2. The remake in question is simply called Star Ocean: The Second Story R.

It goes without saying that games released for the original PSOne have had outdated graphics for many years. Sure, Metal Gear Solid is still a classic game, but I cannot help but laugh at how the characters don't have proper eyes looking back at it in 2026.

Star Ocean: The Second Story doesn't suffer as much as 3D PSOne games, but gamers are sure to be impressed by the newer graphical and presentation changes in Star Ocean: The Second Story R.

The 2D sprites are much cleaner than ever before, and the 3D environments look gorgeous whenever you are out in the field exploring the many diverse locations of this game. The remake also comes with a rearranged soundtrack from the original composer named Motoi Sakuraba.

Furthermore, there are also many voice options that are available to players depending on their own preferences. You are free to choose the game's original PSOne audio, or upgrade to the newer PSP remake voice acting instead.

If you want to have the freshest experience, the game also provides new Japanese voice tracks that have been recorded by the game's original voice cast. It's always a cool option, giving players both English and Japanese voice dubs because I know a lot of gamers who hate anything English-speaking when it comes to Japanese games!

Aside from the graphical and audio improvements, Star Ocean: The Second Story R includes many quality-of-life additions that make the game less frustrating to play compared to the PSOne original from decades ago.

For example, the characters can now fast travel to any previously visited towns and dungeons in the game. If you want to level up in an easier location, you no longer have to backtrack like in the original game.

Another cool change is that some save points allow you to heal your entire party. Not all save points heal your party, but important ones like save points just before an important boss fight do. This is to make sure you're ready for the fight ahead!

Star Ocean: The Second Story R is also worth playing if you're the type of gamer who does not like playing turn-based RPGs. The Dragon Quest remakes are good, but they're games my brother didn't touch because he hates turn-based combat systems like the plague.

On the other hand, Star Ocean: The Second Story R is a game my brother actually played for a few hours because it has an active combat system. The character I chose to play in the beginning is called Rena Lanford, and she fights with her fists like Tifa does in Final Fantasy VII.

The other reason I chose to play as Rena Lanford is the fact that she has healing powers. Instead of relying solely on berries to replenish health, I healed my party with her powers, and this came in handy against boss fights.

Unlike in turn-based games, Star Ocean: The Second Story R allows you to counter enemies whenever they glow red to attack. This damages a chunk of an enemy's shield, making it easier for you to stun enemies when they break.

However, if you don't time your counters, you risk getting stunned yourself. It's a risk vs. reward system, but the combat is engaging and fair compared to old-school turn-based RPGs that I have played in the past where you cannot dodge or counter enemy attacks at all.

The combat in Star Ocean: The Second Story R is also cool because the game isn't over if the character I'm controlling dies. If there are other party members still alive, you can control them and continue the fight. This is unlike Final Fantasy XIII, where it is game over if Lightning falls in battle.

As enjoyable as this game is, the only problem I had with it is some difficulty spikes. I remember I was feeling good, but the enemies started getting harder and killed me in only a few hits. With that being said, it's a game where you have to level up to stay competitive and buy the best offensive and defensive equipment to stay alive.

Apart from some difficult sections, Star Ocean: The Second Story R is an excellent remake. The combat is enthralling, and the new features make this game more forgiving for newer players experiencing Star Ocean for the first time.