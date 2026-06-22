GravaStar expands Battle-Worn Yellow range in Australia

GravaStar has expanded its Battle-Worn Yellow range in Australia with four gaming and audio products: a keyboard, mouse, earbuds and speaker.

Listed through retailer CleverHouse, the line-up targets consumers upgrading their desktop and gaming setups.

Leading the range is the Mercury K1 Pro mechanical keyboard at a recommended retail price of AUD $349.99. It features a 75% layout, an aluminium alloy frame, hot-swappable switches, tri-mode connectivity and RGB lighting.

The Mercury X Pro gaming mouse is priced at AUD $249.99. It has a 49g magnesium alloy skeleton frame, a PAW3950 sensor rated at up to 32,000 DPI, tri-mode connectivity and a polling rate of up to 8,000Hz.

The audio side of the release includes the Sirius Plus earbuds at AUD $179.99, with active noise cancellation, a low-latency gaming mode and Bluetooth connectivity, and the Mars Pro Bluetooth speaker at AUD $399.99, with RGB lighting and a compact desktop design.

All four products share the same Battle-Worn Yellow finish and GravaStar's sci-fi industrial design language. That gives them a distinct look in a gaming peripherals market where many rival devices still follow conventional black or white colour schemes.

Product details

The keyboard is positioned as a space-saving option for users who still want a broad set of functions. Its 75% format keeps the main keys and several navigation controls while reducing overall footprint. The layout has become more common among gamers and home office users looking to free up room for large mouse mats, microphones or additional displays.

The mouse emphasises weight reduction and response speed, two priorities at the higher end of the gaming mouse market. Its magnesium alloy outer structure and low weight are aimed at users who want faster hand movement and less fatigue over long sessions. High DPI and polling rate figures are also commonly used as shorthand for responsiveness in competitive play.

For portable audio, the Sirius Plus extends the same design identity beyond the desk. Active noise cancellation is now standard across much of the wireless earbuds market, but the low-latency mode suggests GravaStar is also targeting mobile and handheld gamers who want closer synchronisation between on-screen action and sound.

The Mars Pro speaker serves a different role within the collection as both an audio device and a desk ornament. Designed to resemble a small futuristic mech, it reflects a broader trend in gaming accessories where appearance has become almost as important to buyers as core specifications.

Design focus

GravaStar's push into the yellow range comes as gaming gear makers try to stand out in a crowded accessories market. Mechanical keyboards, lightweight mice and wireless audio devices are widely available across price points, so competition is increasingly centred on styling, materials and how well products fit curated desk setups promoted through streaming and social media.

The recommended retail pricing places the products at the premium end of the consumer accessories segment. At a combined cost of AUD $1,179.96 for the full set, the collection is aimed less at entry-level buyers and more at enthusiasts willing to spend on matching peripherals.

That positioning also reflects the way gaming desks have evolved into mixed-use spaces for work, entertainment and content creation. Brands in this segment often present keyboards and mice not just as gaming tools, but as objects that remain visible throughout the day in home offices and bedrooms, making finish and form a bigger part of the purchase decision.

Availability through a specialist outlet suggests a targeted sales strategy rather than a mass-market launch through major electronics chains. For niche hardware brands, specialist retailers can offer better access to enthusiast communities that are more likely to compare switch types, sensor models, frame materials and wireless options before buying.

The four devices cover several of the most common categories in a modern desktop setup: input, personal audio and room audio. By applying one finish across the line, GravaStar is offering a coordinated option for consumers who want matching accessories rather than products from different brands and styles.

In Australia, the Battle-Worn Yellow range consists of the Mercury K1 Pro mechanical keyboard at AUD $349.99, the Mercury X Pro gaming mouse at AUD $249.99, the Sirius Plus earbuds at AUD $179.99 and the Mars Pro Bluetooth speaker at AUD $399.99.