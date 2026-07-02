Logitech G named official PC partner for Modern Warfare 4

Logitech G has become the Official PC Peripheral Partner for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, while the ASTRO Series has been named the game's Official Headset Partner.

The deal links one of gaming's best-known hardware brands with a major instalment in Activision's long-running shooter franchise. It also extends a relationship Logitech G says has spanned more than a decade through ASTRO console headsets.

Under the partnership, Logitech G will be part of a range of player-facing promotions around Modern Warfare 4, including branded in-game items, community tournaments, creator activities and hardware giveaways tied to the game's "Play for Prestige" launch campaign.

Players will receive a Logitech G-themed weapon blueprint, charm and calling card as part of the collaboration. The company also plans to run in-game challenges and streamer events linked to the title.

Logitech G is also using the agreement to highlight software features across its wider ecosystem. Creator experiences tied to Streamlabs will include AI-powered overlays, automatic highlight capture, custom stream automations and interactive streaming companions inspired by the world of Modern Warfare 4.

Another element of the tie-up centres on GHUB software integration. Players will be able to use custom-tuned GHUB settings, direct LIGHTSYNC RGB integration for compatible peripherals, and audio equaliser settings tailored to the game.

Marketing push

The arrangement shows how game publishers and hardware makers continue to use high-profile franchise partnerships to reach players beyond conventional advertising. Peripheral brands increasingly seek a presence inside games and around creator communities, where engagement can translate into product sales and brand recognition.

For Activision, the benefit is broader visibility across hardware, streaming and online community channels. For Logitech G, the tie-up gives it a formal role around a large cross-platform title with a built-in global audience.

The partnership spans several hardware categories central to PC and console play, including mice, keyboards, headsets and related accessories. Logitech G positioned the deal around both competitive and casual players, while also emphasising creator tools and broadcast features.

Andrew Tagher, Head of Partnerships at Logitech G, outlined the company's position on the alliance.

"This partnership between Logitech G and Activision is about elevating & celebrating every player in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Whether you play for fun or to win, our proprietary technologies combined with our full range of gear is designed to deliver the best gameplay experience possible. Together, we're making every session into a chance to Play for Prestige. We are super excited to bring more moments and energy to an amazing game franchise," said Andrew Tagher, Head of Partnerships, Logitech G.

Activision said the collaboration is intended to shape how players experience the new title, from gameplay to peripheral settings and community content.

"Partnering with Logitech G lets us push the boundaries of what Modern Warfare 4 feels like, from the first drop into combat to the final moments of a hard-fought win. By combining our game's intensity with Logitech G's innovation, engineering, and performance expertise, we're giving players new ways to experience Call of Duty with greater immersion. This partnership helps bring players closer to the action of Modern Warfare," said Cody Neal, Head of Partnerships, Activision.

Broader context

These partnerships have become more common as gaming brands try to capture attention across the full playing experience, rather than only at the point of purchase. In-game cosmetics, software presets, creator integrations and tournament activity allow hardware companies to present their products as part of a franchise's culture rather than separate from it.

The strategy also reflects how major releases now operate as extended media platforms. A large title can support streaming, competitive play, community events and social media campaigns for months, giving commercial partners multiple touchpoints with players.

Logitech said Modern Warfare 4 will launch on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2, giving the partnership reach across both PC and console audiences. Naming ASTRO as the official headset partner also underlines Logitech G's effort to connect its brand portfolio more closely with marquee releases.

The campaign is aimed at "those who aim higher and play for their legacy", with promotions spanning in-game rewards, online events and themed streaming tools.

Modern Warfare remains one of the most recognisable names in the shooter market, and its marketing tie-ups are closely watched by hardware and media companies seeking access to large gaming communities. The latest agreement places Logitech G in that orbit across gameplay, streaming and fan engagement.

Among the most tangible elements for players are the Logitech G-themed in-game items: a weapon blueprint, a charm and a calling card.