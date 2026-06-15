Sandisk unveils FIFA World Cup 2026 USB-C flash drive

Sandisk has launched an officially licensed FIFA World Cup 2026 product collection in Australia, including a tournament-themed USB-C flash drive.

The collection is aimed at fans, creators and professional users looking to store and transfer content during the competition. In Australia, the range includes the SANDISK USB-C Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition in 64GB and 128GB formats.

Sandisk has tied the launch to the volume of photos, videos and other digital content expected to be created around the World Cup. The products carry official FIFA World Cup 2026 licensing marks and design details inspired by the host nations and the tournament.

Tournament tie-in

A central item in the range is a whistle-inspired USB-C flash drive, designed for quick file transfers from devices and for managing content while travelling.

Australian pricing starts at AUD $69 for the 64GB model, rising to AUD $99 for the 128GB version. Sandisk also listed a 128GB Gold Edition at AUD $119.

The products are available through Officeworks in Australia. Sandisk positions the range as both a storage device and commemorative merchandise tied to football's biggest tournament.

Consumer appeal

Memory and storage brands have increasingly used sports licensing deals to broaden their appeal beyond core technology buyers. Such partnerships can help vendors tap demand from consumers who want branded accessories as well as practical devices for personal media.

For Sandisk, the release puts a global sporting property at the centre of a consumer hardware launch at a time when tournament-related content is likely to spread rapidly across phones, social platforms and creator channels. The focus on removable storage also reflects continued demand for portable devices that can move files without relying solely on cloud services.

Janet Allgaier, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products, Sandisk, outlined the company's view of the opportunity in a statement.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to be one of the most captured, recorded, and shared sporting events in human history. Sandisk is proud to play a part in ensuring no moment is missed," said Janet Allgaier, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products, Sandisk.

Content capture

She also described how the company sees the products fitting into fan and creator behaviour around the tournament.

"With our officially licensed products, we're equipping the world's most passionate fans and creators with the tools to preserve their own piece of football history," said Allgaier.

Sandisk said the range is built for regular use by people moving between venues or recording live moments on the go, with durability and ease of transfer as the main themes across the collection.

The launch comes as technology companies continue to look for new ways to connect commodity-style hardware with cultural events that drive emotional spending. Branded editions can command higher prices than standard devices, particularly when linked to a major tournament and sold as limited or commemorative items.

Product strategy

In this case, the product positioning leans heavily on content capture and preservation rather than technical specifications. That suggests Sandisk is pitching the devices less as specialist technology purchases and more as mainstream accessories for consumers who want a functional keepsake.

The Australian line-up centres on the USB-C flash drive, while other products referenced globally include SSDs and memory cards. Sandisk did not provide further Australian retail details beyond the flash drive variants and the listed seller.

Sandisk said the products are intended to help users capture, preserve and revisit moments from the tournament, with the whistle-inspired flash drive as the focal point of the Australian release.