Amazon rolls out Alexa+ in Australia via Early Access

Amazon has begun rolling out Alexa+ in Australia through an Early Access programme, introducing a new version of its voice assistant for local users.

The service will be free during Early Access, then included with Prime membership. Non-Prime customers will be able to subscribe for AUD $29.99 a month. Amazon says the updated assistant is designed to handle tasks including calendar management, restaurant bookings, shopping and smart home controls.

The move comes as Amazon seeks to expand the role of voice assistants beyond answering queries. Company-commissioned research of 1,012 Australians found that 72% said daily home life feels overwhelming, while 23% already use voice assistants to save time or reduce mental load.

Amazon is positioning Alexa+ as a service that can complete actions rather than simply provide information. Over the past year, Australians interacted with Alexa more than two billion times, including 77 million questions and more than 600 million smart home actions in 2025 alone, according to the company.

Local focus

Amazon says Alexa+ was built by a local Australian team and adapted to local speech patterns and cultural references. The assistant understands terms such as "arvo", "servo" and "bottlo", and has been tuned to Australian accents and regional language.

According to Amazon, engineers, linguists and speech scientists in Australia carried out the localisation work. The team worked on speech-understanding methods intended to reflect differences in accent, slang and local context across the country.

Kate Gooden, Alexa Country Manager, Australia, said the launch reflects a shift in how Amazon sees the assistant's role in the home. "Today, we're announcing a new chapter for Alexa in Australia: Alexa+. Alexa+ represents our biggest leap forward in personal AI - shifting from a more transactional "ask and do" experience to a sidekick that you can chat to naturally, remembers your preferences, can turn up the heating if it senses a temperature drop, and is genuinely more capable of getting things done. Restaurant bookings. Shopping. Home security. Music discovery. Schedule management. Shift your mental load to Alexa+ so you can spend more time doing the things you love. And the best news? Australian customers can experience Alexa+ starting today."

Task-based assistant

Amazon says Alexa+ is built on large language models through Amazon Bedrock and connects with services and devices used by Australian households. Users can ask the assistant to book restaurant tables through OpenTable, play music through Amazon Music, Spotify or Apple Music, and access news from outlets including ABC, News24, The Guardian, AAP, The Associated Press and Reuters.

Amazon says the assistant can also track shopping preferences, compare products, summarise customer reviews and place orders after confirmation. In the home, it can create voice-based routines, control devices such as lights and air conditioning, and retrieve package information from Ring doorbell footage.

Amazon is also tying the service more closely to user identity and household behaviour. It says Alexa+ can recognise different household members through voice and visual ID, remember food preferences and routines, and tailor responses accordingly.

Gooden said the interaction model is more conversational than earlier versions of Alexa. "You're not talking to technology - it feels more like chatting to a neighbour or friend. Alexa understands half-thoughts, local colloquialisms like arvo, snags, servo, and the complex rambling questions quirky roommates specialise in. Alexa now grasps your intent, not just your words."

Access model

Customers in Australia can access the Early Access programme by buying an eligible Echo device, or by receiving an invitation if they already own a compatible device. Amazon says more than 98% of its local Alexa customers already have a device that works with Alexa+.

Some newer Echo devices were designed specifically for the updated assistant, with more processing power, memory and edge-based computing, Amazon says. Browser access is also planned for Australia, allowing users to continue interactions started on home devices through a web interface.

Privacy questions

As with other generative AI products, privacy and data use are likely to be closely watched. Amazon says users will be able to review and manage interactions, shared attachments and voice-recording storage through the Alexa Privacy dashboard. Alexa-enabled devices will also continue to include controls such as camera settings and indicators showing when the assistant is listening.

The launch adds to a broader push by major technology companies to bring generative AI into consumer assistants and connected home products. For Amazon, the challenge will be turning strong existing Alexa usage in Australia into demand for a paid AI assistant once the Early Access period ends, with non-Prime users facing a monthly charge of AUD $29.99.

Australians already use Alexa for millions of routine tasks across the home, and Amazon is betting that a more action-oriented version can deepen that role. In the past 12 months alone, local customers checked the weather more than 34 million times and used Alexa to manage smart home devices more than 600 million times, according to the company.