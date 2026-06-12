Australians delay device upgrades for EOFY tech deals

Optus research shows half of Australians delayed replacing broken phones, laptops or tablets in the past year, suggesting end-of-financial-year sales have become a planned time for tech purchases.

The survey found 37% had postponed major purchases to wait for end-of-financial-year discounts, while 49% said they would shop more strategically during the sales period than a year earlier. More than half, 53%, said they would focus on essential products and services, and 20% said they were cancelling subscriptions to free up money before buying.

The data adds to evidence that cost pressures are changing household spending patterns. The research found 44% of Australians felt worse off financially than at the same point last year, helping explain why shoppers are delaying upgrades and timing purchases around discount periods.

For many consumers, end-of-financial-year sales are now competing with other major retail events. While Black Friday is often seen as a leading discount period, 30% of respondents said end-of-financial-year sales offered the best discounts. Another 27% said they save money in advance of the sales.

Technology featured strongly in planned purchases. One in five Australians said they were planning to buy tech during the sales period, with smartphones, laptops and connected devices among the most considered categories. Large technology purchases remained a consistent reason to shop across Gen Z, Millennial and Baby Boomer consumers.

This shift suggests many buyers no longer treat the sales season as a chance for discretionary spending alone. Instead, households appear to be using it as a window to replace ageing or damaged devices they have kept for longer than intended.

Jane McNamara, consumer expert at Optus, said the company was seeing a change in how people approached the sales period.

"What we're seeing is a real behavioural shift. EOFY is no longer about impulse spending. It's become a planned moment when Australians finally upgrade the devices and services they rely on every day.

"People are holding onto broken or outdated tech for longer, making trade-offs in other areas, and using this window to upgrade the things they rely on every day," McNamara said.

Research habits

The findings also show consumers are researching purchases across several channels before committing. Some 34% said they compared deals in store across different retailers, while 42% said they checked multiple retail websites before making a purchase.

Artificial intelligence tools are also entering the shopping process. More than a third of shoppers, 37%, said they had used AI to help navigate sales offers. Among those users, 42% used the tools to compare prices, 40% to assess product specifications and 42% to seek advice on unfamiliar brands.

Yet the extra information does not always appear to simplify decisions. Shoppers using AI were more than twice as likely to report decision paralysis during end-of-financial-year sales, at 35%, compared with 16% of those not using such tools.

Trust also remains limited. Just 17% of AI users, equivalent to 6% of Australians overall, said they trusted AI enough to make purchases on their behalf through AI agents. The result suggests many consumers are willing to use digital tools for comparison and research, but remain reluctant to hand over control of the transaction itself.

McNamara said the volume of information available to shoppers could make the process more difficult.

"What's interesting this EOFY is the intent behind tech purchases - we're seeing shoppers move beyond impulse buys and instead focus on planned, high-value items that will last. Australians are taking a more considered approach, using the sales window to invest in devices that support work, study and everyday life, rather than simply chasing discounts," McNamara said.

The figures underline how closely linked consumer technology demand has become to broader household budgeting. A broken phone or laptop may be essential to replace, but the purchase is increasingly being delayed until a discount window opens, even when that means managing with damaged or outdated equipment for months.

That has implications for retailers and telecoms groups that rely on device upgrades as a source of sales. It also suggests shoppers are becoming more selective, weighing price, product life and timing more carefully before making a purchase.

McNamara said consumers were trying to cut through a growing volume of offers and advice.

"Australians are doing more research than ever - comparing prices, checking reviews and using new tools - but more choice doesn't always mean more confidence. EOFY is becoming as much about cutting through the noise as finding the best deal.

"As shoppers navigate more complex and digital-heavy sales environments, simple steps like sticking to trusted retailers, verifying deals across multiple sources, and avoiding unsolicited links or messages can go a long way in protecting against scams, while still helping Australians secure great value," McNamara said.