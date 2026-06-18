Ecovacs extends sale with flagship robot cleaner added

ECOVACS has extended its end-of-financial-year sale, adding the DEEBOT X11 OMNI Cyclone to the promotion. Discounts across the range reach up to AUD $1,600.

The newly added X11 OMNI Cyclone is priced at AUD $1,399, down from AUD $2,999, a 53% discount. ECOVACS describes it as its flagship robot cleaner.

Other sale items include the DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI at AUD $1,599, down from AUD $2,299; the DEEBOT T80S OMNI at AUD $1,199, down from AUD $1,799; and the DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI at AUD $749, down from AUD $1,499.

The promotion also includes the WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI at AUD $599, down from AUD $999; the DEEBOT N20 PRO PLUS at AUD $499, down from AUD $999; and the GOAT G1 at AUD $999, down from AUD $1,999.

Flagship added

Adding the X11 OMNI Cyclone marks the second phase of the campaign. According to ECOVACS, the model features a bagless OMNI station designed to eliminate the need for dust bags and reduce maintenance.

ECOVACS is positioning the X11 at the top end of its robotic cleaning line-up. The sale offers Australian consumers a chance to buy one of its most expensive home cleaning devices at a lower price.

The T90 PRO OMNI remains in the sale after the extension, which ECOVACS attributed to strong demand. It is marketed with AI-based functions, an OZMO Roller system and suction power rated at 30000 Pa.

For customers seeking lower price points, the T80S OMNI and T50 PRO OMNI sit in the middle of the current range. The N20 PRO PLUS and GOAT G1 are both discounted by 50%, while the WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI is reduced by 40%.

Home cleaning

Across the line-up, ECOVACS is highlighting features intended to reduce manual cleaning at home. These include self-emptying systems, hot-water mop washing and navigation software designed to operate with limited user input.

Background information provided with the announcement says the company has been present in Australia for six years. It also says ECOVACS has spent more than 28 years designing robotic technologies for domestic use and related applications.

ECOVACS says its goal is to broaden adoption of home robotics.

"At ECOVACS ROBOTICS, our mission is to deliver 'Robotics for All'. We are committed to advancing robotic technologies to serve the world, to create a holistic ecosystem between human and robotics in lifestyle and production. With over 28 years of design and industry-leading research, and six years of leadership in driving the category forward in Australia, we have led the market as homes become more intelligent and responsive. We are building a world where your home asks less of your attention, becomes more seamless and powerful, and frees you to spend more time doing what you love."