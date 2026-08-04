EZVIZ names Jamie Durie as Australian brand ambassador

EZVIZ has appointed Jamie Durie as its Australian brand ambassador, the company's first ambassador signing in the country.

The appointment comes as the smart home company steps up its focus on Australia and prepares to expand its local product range through major retailers. The broader line-up will include smart home security cameras, video doorbells, smart locks and smart home control screens.

Durie, known in Australia for his work in home renovation, landscape design and television, will appear in national advertising, retail displays and digital marketing for the brand. EZVIZ products will also feature in the second series of Durie's television program, Future House - Changing the Game.

EZVIZ is seeking to build its profile in a market where competition in connected home devices has intensified, as consumers weigh convenience, price and data protection. By linking with a well-known television personality associated with home improvement, the company aims to lift recognition among both shoppers and retail partners.

Founded in 2013, EZVIZ says it operates in more than 130 countries, has more than 230 million registered users and has connected more than 360 million devices worldwide. It employs more than 4,500 people globally and says it directs more than 14% of annual revenue to research and development.

EZVIZ also cited shipment data from IDC's Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker, which it said ranked the company as the world's top smart home camera brand by total 2025 shipments. That market position gives the Australian expansion added weight as it tries to convert global scale into stronger local sales.

Australian push

Australia has become an active market for smart home security products, with consumers buying connected cameras, doorbells and locks for both owner-occupied homes and rental properties. The sector has attracted technology brands, specialist security suppliers and large consumer electronics groups, making store visibility and public trust important factors in winning market share.

EZVIZ said its Australian range is designed to offer core functions without ongoing subscription fees, a pricing point that may resonate with households comparing long-term ownership costs. It also highlighted privacy and cybersecurity as central to its strategy, citing its trust centre, privacy-by-design approach, security certifications and data protection practices.

That emphasis reflects a broader issue in the smart home market, where internet-connected devices collect video, audio and usage data from inside and around private homes. Companies selling such products are under pressure to show how they protect consumer information and reduce the risk of hacking or misuse.

Durie framed the tie-up in terms of household security and convenience. "As a father of three with a busy life, our security, our privacy and our family time is everything to us. EZVIZ has allowed us to take more control of these aspects of our lives in a simple, user-friendly, effective way," said Jamie Durie, Australian Brand Ambassador, EZVIZ.

"It's an interesting example of the way future-proof technology and AI can play a pivotal role in family life," Durie said.

For EZVIZ, the commercial logic is straightforward: use a recognised face in housing and renovation to support a broader retail and brand-building effort. In Australia, celebrity partnerships remain a common way for consumer technology and appliance brands to stand out in crowded store aisles and online channels.

Jock Jones, Australian Country Manager, EZVIZ, said the appointment was part of a wider local strategy. "Jamie is one of Australia's most recognised and respected authorities on homes, renovation and lifestyle, making him a natural fit for EZVIZ. His credibility and trust among homeowners will play an important role in helping more Australians discover who we are and understand why EZVIZ is different," Jones said.

He linked the ambassador deal to the company's market ambitions. "This partnership demonstrates how serious we are about building EZVIZ into one of Australia's leading smart home security brands. As Australians become increasingly connected, consumers are looking for brands they can trust, and we are excited to work with Jamie to highlight how EZVIZ combines innovation and security into intuitive and easy-to-use solutions," Jones said.