Australia
Story image

Fox Sports upgrades Monty, the AI-based cricket wicket predictor

21 Jan 2020
Newsdesk
Share:

If you’re an avid cricket fan, you may have heard about Monty, Fox Sports’ cricket wicket predictor. It turns out Monty is now a little bit smarter, thanks to a tuneup of Monty’s machine learning capabilities.

Monty entertained Fox Sports viewers last season by attempting to predict how likely it was that a wicket would fall in the summer test matches.

Monty works by using historical data from previous matches as well as live data, such as player behaviour and pitch conditions, to determine the chance of a wicket.

Monty was live but not broadcasting for the first Test series of the season and successfully predicted the first wicket of the game, in the Pakistani innings. It also predicted a wicket at the beginning of the first Australian innings—which was determined not out due to a no ball— as well as the actual first wicket of that same innings.

Fox Sports and Servian worked together to boost Monty’s prediction power for the coming seasons. The results include a decline in the number of false positive wicket predictions and an improvement in overall accuracy. 

“We managed to expand the number of machine learning features from 65 to 86, which allowed for more analysis and higher accuracy. The most significant addition was the bowler and batsman combinations,” says Servian’s Google practice lead Andrew Pym.

The features used in the first Test are based on the data provided to Fox Sports. Each ball is analysed by the model with a moving window, which looks to predict if a wicket is likely to fall within the next 10 minutes, based on the activity in the last five minutes. 

In addition to the prediction, Monty also keeps track of the momentum of the bowling team.

As for the technical work, Pym explains that Servian used Google Cloud’s serverless tools, including BigQuery and AutoML Tables.

“[We] added an event-driven approach to the serverless infrastructure. This supported the rapid development of multiple models for multiple games, which will be important for iterating and expanding Monty moving forward.”

According to Servian, the design has lowered costs and improved start up times, with the use of Google Cloud AutoML Tables enabling 12 versions of the model to be developed in less than a week.

Fox Sports says it is now using Monty to create new, innovative ways to engage cricket fans this summer. Integration into broadcast and the Fox Sports apps ensures fans are alerted to key moments, including the fall of wickets, before they might occur. 

Through this innovation, Monty’s aim is to drive channel share and increase awareness of its core products such as the Fox Cricket app, the Foxtel Go app and live Test match coverage this summer.

Related stories:
Could robots learn to recognise human emotions? Study says yes.
Melbourne uni researchers at the forefront of forensics technology
Turnitin looks to AI to detect student cheaters
Dell: How tech will shape the future of our lives
Virtual assistants could soon help those with mental illness
UNISOC releases Octa-Core SoC with improved image processing and AI
Dig deeper:
Story image
03 Dec
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Push wireless earbuds
With the number of wireless earbuds out there, there’s really no reason to have wires hanging from your ears anymore. Indeed, my Huawei phone doesn’t even have a headphone socket.More
Story image
19 Dec
Needs, challenges, opportunities: HP study delves into the world of creatives
“HP’s Creatives of the Future report shines a spotlight on the importance of revitalising skills, and the role technology plays in providing Australia’s creatives with freedoms."More
Story image
17 Jan
Hands-on review: Western Digital speeds up your gaming with the WD_Black P10 Game Drive
With the WD_Black USB Game Drive, veteran hard drive manufacturer, Western Digital seeks to solve gamers' storage dilemma.More
Story image
18 Dec
Game Review: Transport Fever 2 (PC)
The result is a game that is as complex as the player wants it to be; from a train set/transport sandbox to transportation empire-building. If this is your thing, you’ll have a lot of fun.More
Story image
31 Dec
Year in review: What 2019 brought to the world of technology
This list is a mere smattering of some excellent products we've covered over the year.More
Story image
09 Dec
Hands-on review: The JBL Reflect Flow wireless earbuds are a dark horse
At $249, the JBL Reflect Flows are playing in the mid to high-end range of true wireless earphones.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Push wireless earbuds
With the number of wireless earbuds out there, there’s really no reason to have wires hanging from your ears anymore. Indeed, my Huawei phone doesn’t even have a headphone socket.More
Story image
Needs, challenges, opportunities: HP study delves into the world of creatives
“HP’s Creatives of the Future report shines a spotlight on the importance of revitalising skills, and the role technology plays in providing Australia’s creatives with freedoms."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Western Digital speeds up your gaming with the WD_Black P10 Game Drive
With the WD_Black USB Game Drive, veteran hard drive manufacturer, Western Digital seeks to solve gamers' storage dilemma.More
Story image
Game Review: Transport Fever 2 (PC)
The result is a game that is as complex as the player wants it to be; from a train set/transport sandbox to transportation empire-building. If this is your thing, you’ll have a lot of fun.More
Story image
Year in review: What 2019 brought to the world of technology
This list is a mere smattering of some excellent products we've covered over the year.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The JBL Reflect Flow wireless earbuds are a dark horse
At $249, the JBL Reflect Flows are playing in the mid to high-end range of true wireless earphones.More
Story image
Hands-on review: BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Sport
This is definitely a hot headset that accentuates your cool factor.More
Story image
Game review: Planet Zoo (PC)
Frontier Developments continue to prove themselves to be the masters of the real-time park management genre with Planet Zoo.More
Story image
Corsair buys out gaming controller design firm SCUF Gaming
Corsair has made moves to buy out SCUF Gaming, the developers of high-performance gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.More
Story image
Hands-on review: DJI Mavic Mini is a punchy sub-250g drone
Dodging Sydney’s restricted airspace and its bushfire-ravaged surrounds, reviewer Darren Price found a nice secluded spot to test out DJI’s new tiny drone.More
Story image
Digital technologies change the way APAC consumers manage their health
"Brands are empowering consumers with information that can help them better understand the health issues relevant to them in order to contextualise and shape their own health goals."More
Story image
Veritas: PCs running Windows 7 vulnerable to ransomware
"It's vital that the organisations that rely on Windows 7 are aware of the risks and what they need to mitigate them."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Considering the price, there are certainly cheaper options on the market but the performance in the Surface Pro 7 is much better than that of the Surface Pro 6.More
Story image
Thales and RMIT create new standard for space communication
The joint research project will help to ensure interoperability of high accuracy satellite-based positioning services.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 7.2 smartphone
Finally, for the first time in my life, I can discuss the merits of my photography and casually remark, “Oh that one was taken with one of my ZEISS lenses.”More
Story image
Sennheiser donates 1500 headsets to gaming charities
Recipients include New Zealand's Your Corps, and Australia's Gamer Aid.More
Story image
Google adds iPhone capability to Advanced Protection Program
iPhone users are now able to use their phones to sign up to Google’s Advanced Protection Program, using the iPhone’s built-in security key technology. More
Story image
Hands-on review: xFyro ARIA wireless earbuds
These are by no means the most advanced wireless earbuds ever, but there are several reasons why the xFyro ARIA should be considered by the average user - they’re neat, easy to set up and durable.More
Story image
Dell Technologies teases the future of the modern consumer PC
Concept UFO, Concept Ori and Concept Duet are some of the cute names Dell has come up with for its future PCs.More
Story image
2K Games & UnitedMasters name winners of NBA 2K20 soundtrack comp
Ten winners were selected in total for the official soundtrack – and it’s the first time fans have ever had the chance to take part.More
Story image
2K Games' new studio Cloud Chamber will develop next BioShock game
Cloud Chamber has already started work on the next BioShock game, which is expected to spend several years in development, according to 2K.More
Story image
The Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally coming to NZ
The controversial foldable smartphone is now available for preorder in New Zealand from December 9, with shipping starting on December 18.More
Story image
Game review: Star Ocean: First Departure R
Since the original game was released back in the ‘90s, Star Ocean: Departure R is a very old-school style of JRPG. If you are into more modern RPGs, you may not like playing this game at all.More
Story image
Game review: Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
The game was very popular back in the day, and it was one of the reasons that non gamers would purchase a Nintendo DS. How well does this game hold up 15 years later?More
Story image
Hands-on review: Instax Mini Link is the smartphone printer for social polaroid lovers
There’s something gratifying about being able to quickly and easily print out the images that matter to you.More
Story image
Don't just blame the kids: Parents spend too much time online as well
A global study of parents by Kaspersky found that 52% trust their children to know when enough online time is enough, but 70% admit they also spend too much time online.More
Story image
Microsoft’s ‘moonshot’ goals to be carbon negative by 2030
The company also aims to remove all carbon it has directly or indirectly emitted into the environment by 2050.More
Game review: Tokyo Dark Remembrance (Switch)
It took two years for the game to get ported to the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4 but now that it is finally here, is it any good?More
Blink XT2 surveillance cams patched after 'severe' vulnerabilities found
If exploited, the vulnerabilities could give attackers full control of an affected device, allowing them to remotely view camera footage, listen to audio output and hijack the device for use in a botnet.More
Are they spying? Young people wary of virtual assistants
Privacy and security fears put young people off using virtual assistants for customer servicesMore
Hands-on review: OPPO A5 2020
Priced at under $350, like me you’ll be kicking yourself for spending more than twice that for a whole lot less phone. More
NordVPN launches password manager
Users can download user-friendly browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Brave, Edge, and Vivaldi. More
Gartner: Apple continues to lose as smartphone market drops
Huawei, Samsung, and OPPO increased market share in the third quarter of 2019, while Apple and Xiaomi share declined.More
AMD issues Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition software update
"With each Radeon Software release, we laser-focus on bringing innovative features gamers demand, significant performance improvements, and the ultimate in software stability and reliability."More
2019 PC market growth benefits big three vendors
With the first year of full-year growth since 2011, Lenovo, HP and Dell took the lion’s share with 65% of the global PC market.More
Razer announces DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2 mice
Two of Razer’s most iconic mice have now been upgraded with a suite of new technologies to keep players at the top of their game.More
Xbox Series X console promises ‘four times the processing power of the Xbox One X’
Finally, Microsoft’s Project Scarlett has a proper name, and a proper face: The Xbox Series X.More
Hands-on review: Ring Door View Cam
Their products can also be integrated into your Smart Home Hub such as Alexa. For a very reasonable price you can have added security for your home.More
OPPO confirms Find X2 flagship to be unveiled Q1 2020
By next March, expect to see their next iteration with the X2 launch.More
PlayStation to release ‘Back Button’ for DualShock controller
Essentially, the Back Button Attachment provides new mappable buttons. More
Game review: Shenmue III is a nice surprise
Shenmue III would not have come out if it wasn’t for a successful Kickstarter campaign that launched during E3 2015. Four years later, the game is finally out but does it live up to the hype?More
A look at the ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi) motherboard
This is a motherboard that promises performance, ‘military-grade’ components, and almost everything you need to start building a gaming PC that packs some serious punch.More
Nearly half of Aussies can’t identify fake NAB website - survey
Phishing continues to be one of the leading attack methods because it allows cybercriminals to target people at scale using social engineering.More
Australian workers feel voiceless, research finds
Deskless employees told us that they struggle to feel connected to head office and company leaders, that there are barriers to communicating internally."More
Game review: Bubble Bobble 4 Friends (Switch)
Bubble Bobble 4 Friends is a charming revision of a classic coin-op arcade game. It retains enough of the original, whilst suitably updating it for the modern gaming palette. More
More stories