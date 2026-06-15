Game review: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Switch 2)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth originally came out exclusively for the PS5 and is the second game in the Final Fantasy VII Remake series. While the first remake game concentrated on Midgar, Rebirth opens the doors to lots of new areas.

While Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was critically acclaimed back in 2024, it sadly did not meet sales expectations. Due to this, the whole series will now be available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2.

Before Final Fantasy VII Revelation comes out next year, the Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth are out now. We reviewed the Switch 2 version of the game, and we are impressed.

Visuals

I remember playing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth back in 2024, and was impressed by how great it looked on a base PS5. The game can be output in full 4K in Quality Mode, but the framerate is locked at only 30fps. If framerate is more important to you, Performance Mode allows you to play at 60fps, but the resolution drops to around 1152p.

The Switch 2 punches above its weight, but PS5 players like me can see the sacrifices that had to be made for the game to work on weaker hardware. For example, the Switch 2 version can only be played at 30fps at all times. There is no performance mode for 60fps for Nintendo players.

Not to mention, the resolution is much lower with the Switch 2, using 540p to 1080p. You can notice plants and trees look blurry from afar, and things like Cloud's hair look fuzzier on the Switch 2 as well.

Despite the weaker visuals, the game is still playable on Switch 2 at 30fps. Not to mention, the game can still look beautiful on Switch 2 during some cutscenes. Some visual highlights include the heroes visiting the golden beaches of Costa Del Sol and the bright lights of the Gold Saucer amusement park.

New features

Since Final Fantasy VII Rebirth originally came out in February 2024, many updates have been made to the game since then. One of the more helpful new features is the streamlined progression options.

If you are the type of person who finds JRPGs to be hard, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on Switch 2 adds lots of gameplay aids to make your journey much easier than before.

For example, you can max out the party's health, start at level 65, do maximum damage, attain maximum gil (currency), and even acquire the best items and materia that the game has to offer. For gamers who just want to play through the story as quickly as possible, streamlined progression is for you!

If you have save data for Final Fantasy VII Remake, you will get the Leviathan and Ramuh summon material at the start of the game. If you know what summons are, they are powerful monsters that can help you during tough battles.

Switch 2 owners can also use touch screen navigation and gyroscope aiming for some mini-games. The touch screen can be used for the Queen's Blood card game, while gyroscope aiming is used for sections that may require shooting.

Gameplay

The gameplay in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is what really shines thanks to the fact that the game has lots of playable characters. While Cloud is the main character, there are sections in the game where you get to control the likes of Barret, Tifa, and even Zack Fair.

The cute ninja girl Yuffie is also playable in your party in Rebirth since she only appeared as a DLC character in Final Fantasy VII Remake. The game has an active battle system, so it's not the turn-based system like the original Final Fantasy VII from 1997.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is also a much longer game compared to Final Fantasy VII Remake, featuring more locations and open-world environments. I remember finishing Final Fantasy VII Remake in 40 hours the first time I played it in 2020. As for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, my first playthrough took me over 70 hours.

The only characters who are sadly not playable in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth are Cid and Vincent. Fans don't have to wait too long because both characters are fully playable in Final Fantasy VII Revelation, which is out in Autumn 2027 for us in Australia and New Zealand.

Closing thoughts

Even though the Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is visually inferior to the PS5 version, it is still a banger of a game. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is much more enjoyable than Final Fantasy VII Remake thanks to it having better levels and more side content. If you have never played this game before, do yourself a favour and get it ASAP. It's my favourite game this console generation because it has action, heart and replay value.