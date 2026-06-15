Hands-on review: Gamesir Aimlabs G7 Pro 8K PC wireless esports controller

Gamesir's Aimlabs G7 Pro 8K PC is a feature-packed, customisable wireless PC gaming controller designed for esports.

The box includes the controller, three sets of interchangeable thumbsticks, two alternative D-pad options, a wireless dongle, and a USB Type-A to Type-C cable for charging or wired use. It also comes with an Aimlabs-branded charging dock, a quick start guide, a note from the GameSir CEO, a sticker, and a voucher for one month of Aimlabs+ access.

The controller features a black and aqua colour scheme inspired by Aimlabs' esports aim training platform. The front of the grips uses textured plastic for added grip, while the back is finished with a rubberised coating.

It follows a standard Xbox-style layout, with a thumbstick in the top left and a D-pad beneath it, while the second thumbstick sits on the bottom right with the ABXY buttons above. In the centre is the logo/home button, flanked by a view button on the left and a menu button on the right. Below these are a share button and, further down, a macro button. Up top, it features the usual left and right triggers and bumper buttons, along with two additional L5 mini-bumpers.

At the bottom of the controller, there are two buttons positioned on either side of the headphone jack. The left button manages pairing, while the right functions as the audio mute control.

On the underside, there are two extra trigger buttons that can be locked if you prefer not to use them. There are also sliders that let you switch the triggers from Hall effect analogue inputs to clicky digital ones.





The G7 Pro 8K places a strong emphasis on customisation. It includes three pairs of interchangeable thumbsticks, two sets with raised domes and one set featuring the classic dished, concave Xbox-style design. All of the replacement sticks are slightly taller than the blue thumbsticks that come pre-installed.

Swapping out the thumbsticks took a bit of courage at first, as the default ones are fitted quite firmly. When I pulled them off, the thumbstick bases came away too, though these can be replaced with third-party options if you want. After that initial moment where it really felt like I might snap them, switching to the included alternatives was easy. You're not limited to matching pairs either.

I opted for a domed stick on the left for movement and a concave Xbox Series X|S-style stick on the right. For the D-pad, I went with the old-school, rocking-style button reminiscent of the original PlayStation. I was surprised that the ABYX buttons aren't interchangeable, for use with the Switch, like they are on the excellent Gamesir G8 Galileo MFi, but you can't have everything.

The main faceplate and the front sections of the grips are removable. This lets you use the controller with its internal components exposed, or swap in one of the many custom options available from GameSir.

Connecting the controller to your device is straightforward. A wired USB connection gets you up and running with no hassle, while the included USB Type-A 2.4GHz dongle offers a low-latency wireless option. The controller also supports Bluetooth connectivity.

The controller's standout features are its high-resolution TMR thumbsticks and ultra-fast 8000Hz polling rate. While these specs will appeal to esports professionals, most everyday players aren't likely to notice a significant difference. That said, they're a big deal if you're looking for tournament-level performance. There's even a competition-approved firmware option that disables macro and turbo functions, reinforcing how serious GameSir is with this device. While I may not have the skill or reflexes to fully benefit from 8K polling, I still really enjoyed using the controller.

Not only is the controller highly responsive, but it also has a reassuring weight that makes it comfortable to hold. Its slightly smaller size, compared to my regular Xbox Series X controller, took a little adjustment. Internally, it features a gyroscopic sensor and delivers full haptic feedback through the grips.





The charging stand proved very useful, ensuring the controller was always ready for my next session. Underneath the stand, there's a convenient compartment for storing the wireless dongle, so it doesn't get misplaced.

The USB cable can be used with the charging dock to top up the controller between sessions or plugged directly into the controller for uninterrupted play. There's a small plastic section around the USB-C port that might look a bit unnecessary at first, but it actually serves a useful purpose by reinforcing the cable connection and helping prevent damage if things get a little energetic during gameplay.

The controller works seamlessly on PC via a wired connection, Bluetooth, or the 2.4GHz dongle. Using the GameSir Connect software, you can customise lighting, adjust hair triggers and dead zones, remap buttons, and fine-tune the gyroscope settings. It also lets you create up to four profiles and adjust the polling rate (when using the dongle) anywhere from 250Hz all the way up to an impressive 8000Hz.

As well as PC, the controller also works with Android phones over Bluetooth, and natively with the Switch and Switch 2 using a dedicated mode. Unsurprisingly, I wasn't able to get it working with either the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X.

The GameSir Aimlabs G7 Pro 8K is a comfortable and user-friendly PC controller that offers the kind of performance and features serious gamers will appreciate. It stands out as a high-quality Xbox-style controller that feels great to use, backed by extensive software-based customisation and cosmetic customisation via a range of interchangeable parts. Support for Android and the Switch 2 adds extra versatility, while the included charging dock ensures it's always ready to go. Overall, it's one of the best PC controllers I've used and well worth considering, especially if you're serious about your gaming.