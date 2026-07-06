Hands-on review: Gamesir G7 Pro Tri-Mode Dragon's Dogma 2 Limited Edition game controller

Gamesir's 1000Hz G7 Pro controller range includes a very special Tri-Mode Dragon's Dogma 2 Limited Edition version that we have been checking out.

The controller kit comes with the controller, a charging dock, a USB Type-A to Type-C cable, a 2.4Ghz wireless dongle and two exchangeable D-Pad buttons. Also included is a welcome note, quick start guide, Gamesir sticker and a one-month voucher for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives players access to over 400 games across Xbox, PC and compatible devices.

G7 Pro controllers feature removable front plates and grips that securely snap into place with magnetic attachments, allowing players to personalise their controllers to suit their style. The G7 Pro Tri-Mode Dragon's Dogma 2 Limited Edition controller showcases exclusive artwork inspired by Capcom's acclaimed 2024 action RPG, Dragon's Dogma 2, which is also features on the included charging dock.

The "Tri-Mode" designation refers to the controller's compatibility across PC, mobile devices, and Xbox consoles. On PC, the controller can be connected either wirelessly using the included 2.4GHz dongle or via the supplied USB Type-C to Type-A cable. For Xbox consoles, the controller connects through the included USB cable. Mobile devices can pair with the controller wirelessly via Bluetooth, providing flexible connectivity across multiple platforms.

As expected, the controller was not compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. I had no joy trying to use it with the PlayStation 5, either.

With the packaging sporting a "Designed for Xbox" logo, it would have been nice if the controller worked wirelessly with the console. However, it performs very well via a wired connection, even allowing users to power on an Xbox Series X with a press of the controller's Xbox button.

While I was able to pair the controller with my PC via Bluetooth, it wasn't functional once connected. Bluetooth connectivity worked flawlessly with my Android phone, however, allowing me to continue my Red Dead Redemption playthrough using a proper console-style controller.

Physically, the G7 Pro Tri-Mode is almost identical to the GameSir Aimlabs G7 Pro 8K PC esports controller I recently reviewed. The main visual difference is the Xbox button, which replaces the Aimlabs home button.

The differences become more apparent under the hood. The Aimlabs model supports an 8000Hz polling rate and is compatible with the Nintendo Switch. The G7 Pro Tri-Mode features a 1000Hz polling rate and is designed for Xbox compatibility.

The G7 Pro Tri-Mode also delivers haptic feedback through four rumble motors, with two in the grips and two in the triggers. The 8K version limits vibration to the grips. Both controllers feature TMR thumbsticks, the next generation of drift-resistant Hall Effect joystick technology.

In addition to its two TMR thumbsticks, the G7 Pro features the standard Xbox button layout with ABXY face buttons, a D-pad with interchangeable caps, and an Xbox home button flanked by the view and menu buttons. A dedicated share button is also included. Positioned between the D-pad and right thumbstick is a macro button, which can be used to configure custom button mappings and shortcuts.

At the top of the controller are the standard trigger and shoulder buttons, alongside two customisable buttons labelled L5 and L6. In Call of Duty: Black Ops 8, I found these extra buttons particularly useful when mapped to jump and crouch, as they allowed me to perform both actions without taking my thumbs off the thumbsticks.

On the underside of the controller are two customisable buttons, L4 and R4, each of which can be disabled via a dedicated switch to prevent accidental inputs. The rear also houses trigger stop switches that convert the analogue triggers into clicky digital buttons, with each trigger configurable independently. I found this especially useful in shooters, as reducing trigger travel made aiming and firing feel slightly faster and more responsive. A final switch allows users to toggle between Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity.

The included charging dock provides a convenient place to store the controller and keeps it charged when not in use. It also features a dedicated compartment for storing the 2.4GHz wireless dongle. To power the dock, it must either be connected to your device using the included USB cable or plugged into a separate USB Type-C power adapter.

The G7 Pro's familiar Xbox-sized design and button layout make it immediately comfortable to use. Every button feels crisp and responsive, closely resembling a standard Xbox controller while benefiting from higher-quality components. The addition of extra programmable buttons and extensive customisation options elevates the experience further, particularly when using the controller wirelessly on PC.

For those who like to fine-tune their setup, the GameSir Nexus PC app provides additional customisation options and firmware update support. The software also allows users to adjust the controller's polling rate, with selectable options of 250Hz, 500Hz, and 1000Hz for PC gaming.

The GameSir G7 Pro Tri-Mode Dragon's Dogma 2 Limited Edition is an impressive-looking controller that feels like a significant step up from a standard Xbox gamepad. Its extensive customisation options provided a noticeable advantage in first-person shooters, while its premium build and feature set enhanced the overall gaming experience. I preferred using it wirelessly on PC rather than wired on Xbox, but it also proved to be an excellent companion for mobile gaming.

Overall, this is a versatile and well-designed controller that performs strongly across multiple platforms. The included Xbox Game Pass Ultimate voucher is a welcome bonus, giving players immediate access to a huge library of games that can be streamed to compatible devices through Xbox Cloud Gaming. For players looking for a premium controller with plenty of customisation options, the G7 Pro Tri-Mode is an easy recommendation.