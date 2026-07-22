Logitech Father's Day guide spans work & gaming gear

Logitech has released a Father's Day product guide focused on work and gaming accessories, spanning portable office devices and higher-priced gaming hardware.

The guide features five product pairings and standalone items aimed at fathers who work remotely, game at home, or split their time between both. Australian prices range from AUD $129.95 for individual accessories to AUD $1,199.95 for the most expensive system listed.

At the lower end, Logitech highlighted the Mobi Fold mouse and Keys-To-Go 2 keyboard, each priced at AUD $129.95. The mouse folds flat for transport and opens into a full-size ergonomic shape, while the keyboard is designed for portable use.

The bundle sits in the mobile working segment, where demand has remained steady as consumers continue to split time between the office and home. Logitech presented the pair as an option for users who want a lightweight kit that can move between locations.

At the higher end, the guide draws attention to Logitech's sim racing range. The Logitech G RS50 Race System is listed at AUD $1,199.95, while the RS Pedals cost AUD $259.95.

Logitech describes the RS50 as a steering wheel system with an integrated quick-release hub and a round wheel format. The product sits in a category where gaming peripheral makers have increasingly expanded into specialist enthusiast hardware rather than relying only on mass-market accessories.

Another gaming product in the line-up is the Logitech G G512X 75 keyboard, priced at AUD $299.95. Logitech says it lets users swap between mechanical switches for office tasks and rapid-trigger analogue switches for gaming on the same board.

That reflects a broader push by peripheral vendors to sell devices that serve both work and leisure, especially as the same desktop setup is often used for video calls during the day and gaming in the evening. Hybrid-use hardware has become a recurring theme across keyboards, headsets, and mice.

The guide's audio segment features the Logitech G Astro A50 Headset, priced at AUD $599.95. Logitech says the headset includes a PLAYSYNC base station that lets users switch between a PC, Xbox, and PlayStation with a single button press.

Multi-device compatibility has become an important selling point for headset makers as households add more platforms and users become less willing to keep separate accessories for each system. The A50 is positioned as a premium product within that trend.

For office users, Logitech also included the MX Keys S keyboard and MX Master 4 mouse, priced at AUD $229.95 and AUD $199.95 respectively. The keyboard is designed for fast, quiet typing, while the mouse includes haptic feedback and an ergonomic shape for extended use.

The MX line has long been one of Logitech's best-known productivity ranges, aimed at professionals who want more advanced controls than standard office peripherals provide. By placing it alongside gaming products in the same guide, Logitech ties together two of its strongest consumer categories.

The selection also shows the wide pricing spread across Logitech's portfolio. A customer buying the portable keyboard and mouse pairing would spend less than AUD $260 before retailer discounts, while a sim racing setup with pedals would cost nearly AUD $1,460.

That range gives Logitech room to target both gift buyers looking for relatively accessible accessories and enthusiasts willing to spend more on specialist equipment. Seasonal buying guides like this are often used by consumer technology brands to frame existing products around gifting occasions rather than introduce new hardware.

In this case, Logitech's choices point to two themes that continue to shape the peripherals market: portability for flexible work and premium devices for dedicated gaming setups. The products listed span compact travel accessories, desktop productivity tools, immersive audio gear, and simulation hardware.

The guide does not include new financial information or product launch details, but it offers a snapshot of where Logitech sees current consumer interest. Across the range, the emphasis is on convenience, personalisation, and blending work and entertainment in a single setup.