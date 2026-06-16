Logitech launches Spotlight 2 presenter with haptics

Logitech has launched the Spotlight 2 advanced presenter, adding haptic feedback and digital highlighting tools to its presentation remote range.

The new presenter includes a guided breathing feature that uses soft haptic pulses before a presentation, alongside a force-sensitive highlighting button designed to help speakers navigate slides without looking down at the device.

The product is aimed at both regular presenters and first-time speakers, with a design focused on audience engagement and speaker confidence. Logitech is positioning it above a standard slide clicker by combining presentation controls with on-device feedback and software-based visual effects.

Visual tools include Spotlight, Squarelight, Magnify and Annotate, along with a digital pointer and a Class 1 laser. They are designed for both in-person and hybrid presentations, where speakers may need to draw attention to specific parts of a slide for audiences in the room and on screen.

Custom controls are available through the Logi Options+ app. Users can assign shortcuts such as start, blank screen or mute to the presenter's Action Button, allowing it to handle common presentation tasks from a single control point.

Joseph Mingori, VP and general manager at Logitech, said the product was developed to address a familiar problem for speakers.

"Whether a speaker presents daily or is taking the stage for the first time, nerves are natural," said Joseph Mingori, VP and general manager at Logitech. "Spotlight 2 is designed to be the steadying anchor in these stressful moments. By combining grounding haptic features that reassure the speaker with enhanced digital capabilities that engage the audience, we are providing technology that lets each presenter take their performance to the next level."

How it works

The device offers two connection methods: Bluetooth and a Logi Bolt USB-C receiver included in the box. Spotlight 2 works with PowerPoint, Google Slides and Keynote across macOS and Windows, according to Logitech.

Battery life is another area where Logitech is seeking to differentiate the product. A full charge is rated for three months of use, while a one-minute quick charge provides up to three hours of presentation time, according to the company.

Wireless range extends up to 30 metres, giving presenters room to move around a stage or meeting room. Logitech has also revised the physical design with what it describes as a more secure grip and an interface shaped to help the thumb quickly find the main control area.

Materials and design

Spotlight 2 uses aluminium made with renewable energy and certified post-consumer recycled plastic, according to Logitech. The plastic parts contain 43% recycled plastic in the Graphite, Sand, Light Lilac and Black models, while the packaging uses FSC-certified paper.

The emphasis on recycled materials follows a broader trend among hardware makers to incorporate lower-impact materials into mainstream peripherals rather than reserving them for niche product lines. For Logitech, it also extends a sustainability message applied across parts of its wider accessories portfolio.

Pricing

Spotlight 2 will be sold in Graphite, Sand and Light Lilac for NZD $219.95. That places it at the premium end of the presentation remote market, where differentiation increasingly depends on software features, cross-platform support and design rather than simple slide navigation alone.

The launch reflects continued investment by peripheral makers in specialist workplace tools as hybrid meetings reshape expectations around presentations. Devices once used mainly as simple clickers are being redesigned to support remote audiences, software integration and more varied forms of speaker interaction.

In this case, Logitech is betting presenters will pay more for a device that combines slide control, digital emphasis tools and tactile prompts intended to steady nerves before stepping in front of an audience.