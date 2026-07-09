Toy Story 5 robot Buzz & Woody set launches in Australia

Robosen and Amber Technology have launched the Mini Robot Toy Story 5 Hi-Tech Edition Buzz Lightyear & Woody Set in Australia and New Zealand, priced at AUD $299.

The bundle includes miniature Buzz Lightyear and Woody figures, along with a Mini Base that links the characters to audio from Toy Story 5. Australian stock is expected before the end of September, with pre-sales now open in both markets.

The release adds another licensed entertainment product to the consumer robotics market, where character-led merchandise is increasingly combining collectability with interactive features. Robosen, which develops branded robots based on film and television properties, is using the Toy Story franchise to expand its reach among Disney fans and collectors in Australasia.

What Is Included

The set centres on two figures based on Buzz Lightyear and Woody, presented as premium collectibles with movie styling and removable or interchangeable parts. Product details say each character connects to the included Mini Base, unlocking 14 licensed audio clips from Toy Story 5.

Buzz Lightyear comes with a quad-rotor backpack accessory and manually rotating propellers that spin through a full circle. Woody includes a removable cowboy hat, a silk-textured red bandana, interchangeable accessories, and the familiar "ANDY" marking on the sole of his boot.

The Mini Base automatically recognises each character when connected. Built-in chips and four-axis synchronisation trigger movement and audio interaction.

Licenced Collectibles

The launch reflects a broader push by toy and technology companies to target adult collectors as well as children, particularly through established film and animation franchises. Toy Story remains one of Disney and Pixar's most recognisable properties, giving hardware makers a ready-made audience for higher-priced collectibles tied to new releases.

Amber Technology, which distributes technology products across Australia and New Zealand, is managing availability in both markets. The company operates across professional, commercial, and residential technology segments and is adding the Robosen set to its consumer-facing range.

In comments released alongside the launch, the distributor positioned the set as a crossover product aimed at several audiences.

"Toy Story has inspired generations of fans through unforgettable characters and storytelling. This new Hi-Tech Edition set is a collectible designed for Disney fans, technology enthusiasts, and anyone who has grown up with these iconic characters," said Alberto Zamudio, General Manager, Major Retail, Amber Technology.

Robotics Push

Robosen has built its business around licensed robots and interactive figures, working with entertainment and toy brands including Disney/Pixar and Hasbro. Its products draw on years of research in motors, actuator control systems, chips, and algorithms, although this launch is positioned more as a display-led collectible than as a standalone robot in the conventional sense.

That positioning could matter in a market where consumers are willing to pay more for franchise merchandise that offers novelty beyond static display. At AUD $299, the set sits above mainstream toy pricing and closer to collector merchandise, where design detail, licensing, and limited availability can play a large role in purchasing decisions.

Officially licensed audio from the upcoming film is also central to the package. By linking sound clips to physical figures through a shared base, Robosen is aiming to strengthen the product's tie to the screen version of the characters while keeping the format compact and shelf-friendly.

Regional Market

Australia and New Zealand are often later recipients of niche licensed hardware than the United States or parts of Asia, particularly in specialist toy and robotics categories. A local distribution arrangement with Amber Technology gives Robosen a route into retailers and stockists in both countries without the need to build its own direct sales network in the region.

The launch also highlights how distributors are expanding beyond traditional audio-visual hardware into adjacent categories with fan appeal. Character-based interactive devices sit at the intersection of toys, consumer electronics, and collectibles, creating a different sales proposition from standard home technology products.

For buyers, much of the appeal is likely to rest on the strength of the Toy Story brand and the presentation of the figures themselves rather than on technical specifications alone. The package combines familiar character details, licensed dialogue, and a base unit designed to create simple interaction at the press of a button.

Australian stock is expected to arrive before 30 September, and the set is now on pre-sale across Australia and New Zealand at an RRP of AUD $299.