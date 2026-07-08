BISSELL wins Red Dot for PowerClean FurGuard vacuum

BISSELL has won a Red Dot Design Award for its PowerClean FurGuard cordless stick vacuum in the Product Design 2026 category.

The recognition covers the PowerClean FurGuard 280W, a model aimed at households dealing with pet hair and everyday cleaning. BISSELL says it combines a cordless format with a self-standing design, removable batteries and a sealed filtration system.

Red Dot is an established international design awards programme, with categories spanning consumer products, furniture, vehicles and medical technology. Founded in 1955, it is widely used by manufacturers as a marker of industrial and product design recognition.

BISSELL sells floorcare and cleaning products and has built much of its recent product messaging around pet owners. For this model, it highlighted features designed to manage hair, dust and debris in small spaces and on upholstery.

These include FurFinder headlights, which use warm and cool LED lights to reveal dirt and pet hair, and a motorised upholstery tool with lights, bristles and a silicone strip to remove embedded hair. The vacuum also includes a self-cleaning brush roll intended to reduce hair wrap.

The design also features a HEPA sealed allergen system that, according to BISSELL, traps 99.7% of dust and allergens from the air. The model comes with two removable 25.2V lithium-ion batteries, with a stated run time of up to 100 minutes across both batteries.

The product sits in a competitive part of the household appliances market, where vacuum makers are trying to differentiate models through design, battery life, weight, storage and tools for homes with pets. Recognition from awards programmes can help manufacturers stand out in a category crowded with similar cordless stick products.

The PowerClean FurGuard is priced in the mid-market segment in Australia and New Zealand, with a recommended retail price of AUD $449 in Australia and NZD $499 in New Zealand. BISSELL says it is sold through its own retail channel and electrical retailers across both markets.

Chris Egan, Managing Director, BISSELL Oceania, commented on the award.

"Innovation lies at the heart of everything we do at BISSELL," said Chris Egan, Managing Director, BISSELL Oceania. "Whether it's developing new solutions to everyday challenges or designing products that handle real-life messes with ease, our mission has always been to give pet owners, families and modern households a faster, simpler clean without ever compromising on performance and quality. This award reflects our continued commitment to deliver exactly that."

The PowerClean FurGuard is part of BISSELL's broader push into cordless cleaning products for domestic use. BISSELL says the vacuum was designed to tackle pet hair, reach tight corners and suit homes where storage space is limited, with no wall mount required because the unit stands upright on its own.

That approach reflects a wider trend in small home appliances, where manufacturers are tailoring products to narrower consumer needs rather than offering a single general-purpose model. Pet ownership has become a particularly important target segment, with brands introducing dedicated attachments, anti-tangle systems and filtration claims to appeal to households managing hair, dander and frequent spot cleaning.

BISSELL, a family-owned business with a history stretching back nearly 150 years, has long focused on floorcare and cleaning tools. Its pet-focused range has become a visible part of that strategy in Oceania, where it has been expanding awareness of its newer cordless models.

According to BISSELL, the award citation focused on the balance of form, function and innovation in the PowerClean FurGuard 280W.