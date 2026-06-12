Hisense launches World Cup fan experience in New York

Hisense has launched a week-long FIFA World Cup fan experience at Hudson Yards in New York to coincide with the start of the tournament, where it is an official sponsor.

The consumer electronics group is using the activation to showcase its RGB MiniLED television technology alongside football-themed installations, display areas and merchandise giveaways. The site also features digital graffiti activities and collaborative elements with Adidas.

Its tournament presence extends beyond the New York pop-up. During the competition, Hisense is running pitch-side advertising with the messages "The Origin of RGB MiniLED TV" and "Innovating a Brighter Life".

The campaign places display technology at the centre of Hisense's World Cup marketing as brands use the tournament to reach large global audiences. The company aims to connect football fans with more immersive viewing experiences at home.

Fan activation

At Hudson Yards, visitors are offered a mix of interactive football activities and product demonstrations. The experience is designed to recreate aspects of match-day viewing through large-screen displays and visual effects based on Hisense's RGB MiniLED products.

The activation also serves as a public showcase for Chromagic, the technology platform behind Hisense's latest RGB MiniLED screens. According to the company, the system produces more natural and realistic colour, a point it is emphasising in sports viewing, where motion, brightness and contrast are key selling points.

Hisense has long used major sports sponsorships to raise its profile outside its core domestic market. The World Cup offers a prominent stage for consumer brands, particularly television makers seeking to link their products with live sport, communal viewing and premium screen formats.

Hisense operates in more than 160 countries and focuses on home appliances, consumer electronics and IT products. It also cited Omdia figures showing it ranked first globally in the market for televisions measuring 100 inches and above from 2023 to the first quarter of 2026.

Technology push

RGB MiniLED is the latest display format Hisense is promoting as competition intensifies among television manufacturers over picture quality and larger screens. In this segment, companies are trying to persuade consumers to upgrade by emphasising colour reproduction, brightness and size, particularly for film, gaming and live sport.

By linking the launch to the World Cup, Hisense is turning a technical product message into a consumer-facing marketing event. The combination of public installations, sponsor branding and retail-style demonstrations reflects a broader trend in electronics marketing, with brands creating short-term experiential spaces around cultural or sporting events.

Adidas's involvement in parts of the activation also underlines how World Cup-related marketing is increasingly shared across categories, from apparel to electronics. Such collaborations give sponsors a way to tap into football culture beyond straightforward advertising inventory inside stadiums.

Founded in 1969, Hisense has built an international presence through televisions, white goods and connected home products. In recent years, it has increased its visibility through global sports partnerships as it competes with larger, more established rivals in the premium television market.

Throughout the tournament, its on-site and broadcast-facing branding will continue to carry the message "The Origin of RGB MiniLED TV".