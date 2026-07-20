Reolink launches Video Doorbell 2nd Gen in Australia

Reolink has launched the Video Doorbell 2nd Gen in Australia, expanding its range of power-efficient devices.

The new doorbell joins Reolink's Qualcomm-based series, which also includes the Argus MagiCam. It is priced at AUD $229.99 and is available through Reolink's website and Amazon in Australia.

Reolink is targeting households concerned about parcel losses and theft at the front door. Citing Finder research, the company said nearly one in five Australians reported a lost parcel in the past year, while 4% said they had experienced theft directly from their property.

The device uses Qualcomm's QCC730 micro-power Wi-Fi technology, which Reolink says delivers longer battery life than standard Wi-Fi cameras. Based on five minutes of daily recording, the Video Doorbell 2nd Gen can run for up to 10 months on a single charge and offers double the battery life of its first-generation model, according to the company.

It includes a 4MP camera with a square 1:1 aspect ratio designed to show visitors and parcels from head to toe. The doorbell has a 150° horizontal field of view, a 150° vertical field of view, and a 180° diagonal field of view, along with HDR for high-contrast lighting, Reolink said.

The device also includes local artificial intelligence detection for people, vehicles, animals, visitors, and packages. Those functions run on the device itself, and footage can be stored locally on a microSD card of up to 512GB without a recurring fee, according to Reolink.

Users can install the doorbell as a wire-free unit or connect it to existing 8-24VAC doorbell wiring for trickle charging. Reolink also offers an optional wired mode through a 16-24VAC power connection for always-on operation and continuous recording.

Other features include tamper alerts, voice masking for two-way audio calls, and support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, and Home Assistant through a compatible Reolink Hub. The product also works with Reolink Chime 2.1 and Chime Plus for indoor alerts.

Nick Nigro, Vice President Sales - Australasia, said the company had focused on installation and usage flexibility for local buyers.

"With the Video Doorbell 2nd Gen, we wanted homeowners and renters to have more flexibility without compromising on performance," said Nick Nigro, Vice President Sales - Australasia, Reolink.

Australia has become an active market for smart home security products as consumers weigh convenience against rising concerns over theft, deliveries, and monitoring costs. Doorbell cameras in particular have become a common entry point for buyers who want a simple device at the front door rather than a wider camera system across a property.

Battery life and subscription costs remain two of the most contested issues in that market. Many vendors tie motion detection, cloud recording, or package alerts to monthly plans, while wireless models often require frequent charging if used heavily.

Reolink's approach with the Video Doorbell 2nd Gen centres on local storage and on-device detection rather than paid cloud services. That places it in a segment of the market aimed at buyers who want to avoid ongoing fees and keep recorded footage on hardware they control themselves.

The launch also highlights a broader trend in consumer electronics, where chip-level improvements in wireless connectivity and power use are extending the life of battery-powered home devices. For doorbell cameras, that matters because front-door placements are not always close to reliable power sources, especially in rental properties or older homes.

Nigro linked that flexibility to rising doorstep security concerns among Australian households.

"This flexibility is particularly relevant in the Australian market, where doorstep theft has become a genuine concern for many households, and simply knowing who's at the door goes a long way toward peace of mind," Nigro said.