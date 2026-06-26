Samsung launches Galaxy A27 5G in Australia from AUD $499

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A27 5G in Australia, with sales starting July 3 at AUD $499.

The latest addition to Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A series succeeds the Galaxy A26 5G and will be sold in black. An introductory AUD $50 discount will be available through selected retailers during the initial sales period.

The launch adds another option in the competitive lower-priced 5G smartphone segment, where manufacturers are trying to balance display quality, software support and AI tools against tighter price points.

Display and design

The Galaxy A27 5G has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It uses an Infinity-O design with a punch-hole front camera, a change Samsung said reduces the visible camera area and gives more room to the screen.

The phone measures 7.8mm thick, weighs 200g and carries an IP64 rating for resistance to dust and water spray.

Processor and camera

The handset runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 mobile platform, with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. It also supports microSD cards up to 2TB.

The rear camera system combines a 50-megapixel wide camera with optical image stabilisation, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front is a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Battery capacity is listed at 5,000mAh, with support for 25W fast charging. The device ships with Android 16 and Samsung's One UI 8.5 software.

AI tools

A central part of the update is a broader set of AI-based features, which Samsung is extending from higher-profile devices into a more affordable model.

These include Circle to Search with Google, which now supports recognition of multiple objects in a single image. The phone also includes Object Eraser for photo edits and a Voice Transcription feature in the Voice Recorder app that can translate while creating transcripts in 22 languages.

The device supports several AI assistants, including Google Gemini and Perplexity. Bixby is also available as a conversational device agent for controlling settings and features through natural language requests.

Support cycle

Software longevity is another area Samsung is emphasising. The Galaxy A27 5G will receive up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades, along with up to six years of security updates from its initial global launch.

The handset also includes Samsung Knox and Knox Vault, which Samsung uses across its mobile portfolio for hardware-backed security protection.

Samsung positioned the new model as a refinement of everyday smartphone use rather than a major redesign of the series.

"Galaxy A27 5G introduces meaningful enhancements that make the experience easier and more intuitive for more users," Samsung said in its product announcement.

The phone is aimed at users who want a larger display, dependable day-to-day performance and newer software features without moving into premium price bands.

The Australian launch comes as smartphone makers continue to push AI features further down their product ranges. What started as a differentiator in flagship handsets is increasingly being used to support sales in mid-tier devices, especially as hardware improvements become more incremental.

For Samsung, the Galaxy A series remains a significant part of that strategy, extending the company's reach beyond its top-end S and foldable lines. In that context, the Galaxy A27 5G combines a familiar hardware formula with a longer software support window and a growing list of on-device and cloud-linked tools.