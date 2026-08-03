TP-Link launches Tapo RV50 Omni robot vacuum in Australia

TP-Link has launched the Tapo RV50 Omni in Australia, pricing the robot vacuum and mop at AUD $899.

The device combines vacuuming and mopping with a self-cleaning dock and a brush system designed to handle pet hair. It is aimed at owners who want to avoid manually removing hair from rollers and cleaning mop pads after use.

The Tapo RV50 Omni has 12,000Pa of suction and uses dual spinning mop pads that rotate at 180 rpm. It also applies downward pressure while mopping hard floors. For carpets, the system lifts the mop pads and removes them at the dock before the machine moves onto rugs.

At the centre of the product is an all-in-one dock that empties the onboard dustbin into a 3L bag and washes the mop pads after cleaning. It then dries the pads with 50C warm air, reducing day-to-day maintenance.

Its brush system takes a different approach to hair removal than some rival models. Instead of requiring owners to cut or pull tangled hair from the roller by hand, the machine cuts wrapped hair loose when it returns to the dock.

Pet focus

The launch reflects a focus on households with pets, where shedding can create repeated cleaning demands and robot vacuums can struggle with hair wrapping around brushes. TP-Link also includes a Pet Zone mode that lets users set areas such as food bowls or litter trays for more frequent or higher-suction cleaning.

The robot uses 360-degree dToF LiDAR navigation to map rooms and plan routes through the home. Through the Tapo app, users can set schedules, mark no-go zones, arrange zone cleaning and store multi-floor maps.

Smart home support is also part of the package. The device is compatible with Matter and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home for voice control alongside app-based management.

The launch adds to growing competition in the home cleaning market, where manufacturers are increasingly focused on reducing maintenance rather than only improving suction or battery life. Features such as self-emptying docks, automatic mop washing and carpet detection have moved from premium niches into more mainstream price bands.

Australian homes present a particular use case for that approach, with many combining hard flooring with rugs or carpeted rooms. In those settings, robot vacuums need to switch between dry vacuuming and wet mopping without dragging damp pads across soft furnishings.

The Tapo RV50 Omni has a 5200mAh battery and supports recharge-and-resume cleaning. Its onboard dustbin has a 280ml capacity, while the dock includes 5L clean and 4L dirty water tanks for automated mop washing.

TP-Link is better known in Australia for networking hardware and connected home products, but the Tapo line has expanded its presence in smart home devices. The robot vacuum category gives the company another route into households already using app-connected products and voice assistants.

The pricing places the Tapo RV50 Omni in the mid-range segment of the local robot vacuum market, where vendors are trying to balance automated maintenance features with broader affordability. Products at this level increasingly offer functions once associated with more expensive models, especially in mopping systems and dock-based cleaning.

Commenting on the release, Neville Wang, Managing Director, TP-Link Australia and New Zealand, highlighted the maintenance issue behind the product design.

"Most people love the idea of a robot vacuum until they have to clean it. With the RV50 Omni we wanted something that genuinely looks after itself, from the tangle-free brush to a dock that washes and dries its own mops, so it keeps working in the background of a busy home," said Neville Wang, Managing Director, TP-Link Australia and New Zealand.