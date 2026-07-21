Amazfit launches Australian online store with new wearables

Amazfit has launched a dedicated Australian online store, marking a push by the Zepp Health-owned wearable brand to expand in the local market.

For the first time, Australian consumers can buy Amazfit products directly through a local online channel. The brand is leading its entry with two devices: the Active 3 Premium smartwatch and the Helio Strap.

Australia is a priority market for Amazfit as demand grows for wearables that track not only exercise, but also sleep, stress, recovery and broader health measures. Founded in 2015, the brand now sells in more than 90 countries, has more than 42 million daily active users and has sold more than 200 million devices worldwide.

Amazfit is owned by Zepp Health, which develops much of the software and sensor technology used in its devices in-house. That includes the Zepp OS operating system, the BioTracker biometric sensing platform, sports and health algorithms, GPS and navigation systems, and the Zepp App.

This approach is central to its pitch in a wearable market crowded with smartwatches, fitness bands and health trackers from larger consumer technology groups. Amazfit is seeking to differentiate itself by linking sensor data with training guidance and recovery information in a single app-based system.

Australian range

The initial Australian range is led by the Amazfit Active 3 Premium, priced at AUD $239, and the Amazfit Helio Strap, priced at AUD $166. The two products target different parts of the fitness and health market: one is a full smartwatch, while the other is a screen-free tracker.

The Active 3 Premium is aimed at new and developing runners. It includes adaptive running plans through Zepp Coach, health monitoring, recovery tracking, offline maps, turn-by-turn navigation and up to 12 days of battery life under typical use. The device has a 45mm stainless steel case, four physical buttons and a sapphire glass AMOLED display.

The Helio Strap is designed for users who want to collect training and recovery data without wearing a traditional watch all day. It can be worn on the wrist or upper arm and records heart rate data every second, a design choice intended to improve readings during high-intensity exercise.

Beyond exercise, the strap tracks heart rate variability, sleep, blood oxygen, stress and what Amazfit calls BioCharge energy information. It also supports 27 sports modes through the Zepp App, including strength training and HYROX-related activity tracking, and offers up to 10 days of battery life.

HYROX link

Amazfit's global partnership with HYROX forms part of its local market strategy. HYROX, a fitness racing format that combines running with functional workout stations, has grown quickly in several markets, including Australia. Amazfit is using that association to align its products with performance-focused consumers.

Some Amazfit devices include dedicated HYROX training and race modes, allowing users to record both the running and workout segments of the competition. The partnership runs for three years.

Australia's wearable market has become more competitive as brands move beyond step counting and basic workout logging into health monitoring and coaching. That has pushed manufacturers to build more analysis into software platforms while keeping hardware prices within reach of mainstream consumers.

Amazfit appears to be positioning itself in that middle ground. Its local pricing puts both launch products below many premium smartwatches, while adding features such as mapping, training plans and continuous recovery monitoring that were once more commonly associated with higher-priced devices.

Amazfit devices can also connect with external services including Strava, TrainingPeaks, adidas Running and komoot. Data from its products is brought together in the Zepp App, where users can review workouts, sleep, stress, energy and recovery information without a subscription for the core service.

Used together, the two launch products are intended to provide a more continuous stream of health and activity information. Amazfit says the Helio Strap can keep collecting data when a smartwatch is charging, not being worn or unsuitable for a particular training session, reducing gaps in the record shown in the app.

Robbie Wu, APAC General Manager at Amazfit, outlined the company's view of the local opportunity.

"Australia is one of the most active and health-conscious markets in the world, and active consumers now increasingly want to understand how sleep, stress, exercise, cardiovascular indicators and recovery interact for long-term wellbeing. Amazfit is built around this shift from recording activity to interpreting health and performance, in a meaningful and accurate way," said Robbie Wu, APAC General Manager at Amazfit.

"The next generation of wearable technology will not be defined by how much data a device collects, but rather how intelligently it interprets that information and helps people act on it. People want technology that helps explain whether they are recovered, how their sleep may be affecting performance, when to push harder and when it may be time to rest."

"This is where Amazfit stands apart, as we bring together AI, health science and performance technology to create a wearable experience that is more personal, more useful and better suited to the way Australians live and train."