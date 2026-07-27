Hisense launches open-ear HiClips earbuds in Australia

Hisense has launched HiClips open-ear earbuds in Australia, marking its first entry into the personal audio market.

The product will be sold exclusively through Hisense's Australian website at a recommended retail price of AUD $199. It comes in four colours: Vitality Orange, Cloud White, Graphite Blue and Midnight Black.

Portfolio expansion

HiClips expands Hisense's presence beyond televisions, home appliances and other consumer electronics into a category dominated by specialist audio brands and major smartphone makers. It adds personal audio to a local portfolio that already includes TVs, sound products, refrigeration, laundry appliances, dishwashers, microwave ovens and air conditioning.

The earbuds use an open-ear design that leaves the ear canal uncovered, allowing users to hear surrounding sounds while listening to music, podcasts or calls. The product is intended for day-to-day use across commuting, exercise, remote work and leisure.

Weighing 5.5 grams each, HiClips is aimed at consumers seeking a lighter wearable for longer periods of use. The design includes a titanium-nickel C-bridge frame with a soft-touch silicone finish intended to adapt to different ear shapes.

Audio features

The earbuds use acoustically tuned hardware and offer multiple listening modes. They also include anti-leak technology intended to reduce sound escaping while keeping the user aware of nearby conversations, traffic and other ambient noise.

Call handling is another focus. The earbuds include smart noise reduction and a dual-microphone system designed to improve voice clarity during calls.

The product also supports dual-device connectivity, allowing users to switch between devices such as phones, tablets and laptops. According to Hisense, intelligent wear detection identifies which ear each earbud is being worn on.

Additional settings and controls are available through Hisense's ConnectLife app. Users can adjust tap gestures, set shortcut controls and use a tracking function to help locate misplaced earbuds.

Battery performance is positioned as a practical selling point in a crowded wearables market. Hisense said fast charging can provide hours of playback after only a few minutes, although the announcement did not specify total battery life.

Local strategy

The launch comes as open-ear audio products gain visibility among consumers who want to listen without fully blocking outside sound. The category has expanded in recent years as audio manufacturers target runners, commuters and office workers looking for an alternative to in-ear or over-ear designs.

Hisense's arrival in the segment suggests it sees scope to broaden its consumer brand beyond household screens and appliances. In Australia, where the company has operated since 2006, it distributes products through more than 1,000 retail stores nationally, although HiClips is initially being offered only through its own website.

Kevin Ke, Managing Director of Hisense ANZ, said the launch brings the Hisense entertainment experience into a new category.

"We're incredibly excited to introduce HiClips and bring the Hisense entertainment experience into an entirely new category," said Kevin Ke, Managing Director of Hisense ANZ. "At Hisense, we believe great technology should enhance everyday life, not disconnect us from it. HiClips has been purpose-built around that philosophy, combining premium sound with an open-ear design that allows Australians to stay connected to both their content and the world around them. It's another step in our commitment to creating innovative technology that makes life easier, more connected and more enjoyable."