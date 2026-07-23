Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold8 range & new watches

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 in Australia, expanding its foldable phone and smartwatch ranges.

The new handsets create a three-model foldable line-up: the Fold8 Ultra at the top end, the Fold8 as a new variant with a different shape, and the Flip8 continuing the clamshell format. The watches are split between the outdoor-focused Ultra2 and the more mainstream Watch9.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra has an 8-inch main display, a 200MP main camera, a 5,000 mAh battery and a body measuring 4.1mm when unfolded. It weighs 215g and uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

The standard Galaxy Z Fold8 is lighter at 201g and has a 7.6-inch main display with a 5.5-inch cover screen. Samsung is positioning it as a new foldable format for reading, viewing and gaming, with a 4,800 mAh battery and dual 50MP rear cameras.

In the flip-style segment, the Galaxy Z Flip8 weighs 180g and measures 6.1mm when unfolded. It features a 6.9-inch main screen, a 4.1-inch cover display, a 50MP main camera and a 4,300 mAh battery.

Across the foldable range, Samsung has centred its product pitch on artificial intelligence features tailored to different form factors. These include Now Brief, Now Nudge and Google's Gemini, along with cross-device functions linked to Galaxy watches.

Samsung also outlined hardware design changes across the foldable range. A new titanium-based display support structure, branded Flex Titanium, is intended to reduce thickness while reinforcing the display and limiting crease visibility over time.

Watch push

In wearables, the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is the more rugged device, sold in a 47mm size with a titanium casing. It includes an 800 mAh battery, a display that reaches 5,000 nits, dual-frequency GPS, and durability ratings including 10ATM, IP69K and EN13319.

Samsung is pitching the model towards trail running, diving and other demanding outdoor activities. New sports functions include Trail Run tracking and Nutrition Alert, while underwater tracking can record depth, time and water temperature.

The Galaxy Watch9 is aimed at day-to-day health tracking and will be offered in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The 40mm model has a 390 mAh battery, while the 44mm version has a 445 mAh battery. Both use the Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite platform and displays rated at up to 3,000 nits.

Health features shared across the two new watches include Vitals, Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, Fitness Index and hearing alerts. The watches are designed to gather continuous data and deliver recommendations through Samsung's health software.

AI and migration

As with the phones, Samsung is making software and ecosystem links a central part of the launch. One UI 9 introduces an AI Assistant Activity dashboard that lets users review actions taken by AI tools in one place, while privacy alerts are intended to flag unusual background permission access.

The foldable devices also include updated switching tools for users moving from other platforms. Smart Switch now supports QR-based wireless transfers for iPhone users, and Quick Share adds compatibility for file sharing with Apple devices on the latest flagship models.

"As AI becomes more agentic, mobile devices will become the most personal entry point to experiences that understand and adapt to each user," said TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. "By setting a new standard for foldables, we are once again advancing the premium mobile experience and opening the next era of intelligence to more people."

Samsung tied the handset and watch launches together as part of a broader Galaxy device strategy, with software intended to move between wrist and phone. Watch data can also feed into wider personalised features across the foldable devices.

In Australia, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Fold8, Z Flip8, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 will be available for pre-order, with local colour options varying by model. The foldable phones will be sold in Graphite and Cream across the range, with additional model-specific finishes including Violet Shadow, Lavender and Pink.

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 will come in Titanium Silver and Titanium Grey, while Galaxy Watch9 will be offered in Graphite, Silver and Cream depending on size. Buyers of the new foldables will also receive a six-month trial of Google AI Pro, which Samsung valued at AUD $32.99 a month.

"We believe AI's most meaningful impact is helping us live healthier lives. Healthcare should be preventive so that people can manage their health in an effortless, continuous and deeply personalised way," said Roh. "The new Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 represent a massive leap forward in realising Samsung's health vision. By continuously tracking health data from the wrist, these new watches help to act as a vigilant health companion, turning daily vital signs into proactive, actionable insights and providing timely alerts."