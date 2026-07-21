AVOZ becomes SIM2 representative in Australia & NZ

AVOZ has become SIM2's representative in Australia and New Zealand, giving the Italian home cinema projector brand a new distribution base in both markets.

Under the arrangement, AVOZ will represent SIM2's home cinema, media room and residential installation product lines locally. Prices in Australia and New Zealand now start at $19,999, creating a lower entry point for the brand in the region.

SIM2 has built its reputation in premium projection over more than three decades, with a focus on Italian styling and high-end home cinema systems. The revised local portfolio is broader than previous offerings and targets specialist retailers, custom integrators and home cinema buyers seeking more options across different room types and budgets.

Models highlighted for the market include the UltraNERO 4, described as a flagship 4K home cinema projector, the Crystal 4 SH for larger entertainment spaces, and the Domino Series for living areas where size and design are key considerations. The wider line-up also includes products for media rooms, luxury homes and dedicated theatre installations.

Wider range

The expansion marks a shift in how SIM2 is being positioned locally. Instead of focusing only on the top end of the market, the new line-up adds more price points while maintaining the brand's emphasis on premium residential projection.

AVOZ will support the range with local product knowledge, demonstrations, dealer training, system design assistance and warranty coverage in Australia and New Zealand. That support is important in a specialist category where products are often sold through installers and dedicated audiovisual retailers rather than mass-market electronics chains.

With a background in supporting hi-fi retailers and custom integration firms, AVOZ is using its network to broaden SIM2's reach. It is also looking to expand its authorised dealer base across both countries as it rebuilds the brand's presence.

Home cinema projection remains a niche segment compared with mainstream television sales, but it continues to appeal to affluent buyers fitting out dedicated theatres, premium media rooms and larger open-plan living spaces. Manufacturers in this part of the market compete on picture quality, design, brightness, colour accuracy, and integration with broader smart home and entertainment systems.

For SIM2, the appointment provides an on-the-ground representative in two relatively small but established markets for specialist residential audiovisual products. For AVOZ, the agreement adds an internationally known projection brand to its portfolio and strengthens its position with dealers and installers focused on high-end home entertainment.

The products being promoted in the region include native 4K projection, HDR support, laser light sources and quiet operation. Those features place the range in the upper tier of consumer projection, even as the starting price is pitched as more accessible than before.

Dealer support

Specialist distribution matters at this end of the market because buyers often need advice on screen size, room lighting, throw distance, acoustic treatment and installation design before choosing a system. Dealers and integrators also play a central role in matching projectors to seating layouts, sound systems and home automation controls.

AVOZ's local role will include helping channel partners with technical and sales support, suggesting the company aims not just to ship products into the region, but to rebuild a dealer-led ecosystem around the brand.

Matt Walker outlined his view of the opportunity.

"My passion for projection began in the era of three-gun CRT projectors, and over the past two decades I've had the privilege of representing some of the world's largest projector brands across Australia and New Zealand. That experience has given me a deep understanding of what enthusiasts, integrators and dealers expect from a premium home cinema brand. I believe AVOZ is exceptionally well placed to help re-establish SIM2 as a true benchmark in luxury home theatre throughout Australia and New Zealand. SIM2's combination of Italian craftsmanship, cutting-edge imaging technology and uncompromising performance is exactly what this market needs," said Matt Walker, Managing Director of AVOZ.

The local line-up spans lifestyle projectors through to reference home cinema models, with the range positioned for buyers seeking a projection-led alternative to large-format flat-panel displays. The $19,999 starting price underlines that SIM2 remains firmly in the premium bracket, even as AVOZ seeks to broaden its appeal among customers who may previously have viewed the brand as out of reach.