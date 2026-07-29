TCL launches Father's Day home entertainment gift guide

TCL has launched a Father's Day home entertainment gift guide in Australia, spanning televisions, a soundbar and a monitor.

The line-up is led by the X11L SQD-Mini LED TV, priced from AUD $7,999 to AUD $14,999. Available in 98-inch, 85-inch and 75-inch sizes, it sits at the top end of TCL's consumer television range.

TCL says the X11L delivers 10,000-nit HDR performance and uses SQD-Mini LED technology with thousands of dimming zones. It also features Bang & Olufsen-tuned audio and Google Gemini integration for on-screen recommendations, sports updates and smart home controls.

The second featured television is the C7L SQD-Mini LED TV, priced from AUD $1,795 to AUD $7,999. It is available in 98-inch, 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch versions, giving it broader coverage across screen sizes and price points.

According to TCL, the C7L reaches peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits and uses an HVA 2.0 Pro Panel with up to 2,176 dimming zones. Like the X11L, it combines Bang & Olufsen audio with Google Gemini support.

Audio push

Alongside the televisions, TCL is promoting the 3.1.2-channel A65K soundbar with Audio by Bang & Olufsen at AUD $599. It is positioned as a separate audio upgrade for living room set-ups that may not need a full television replacement.

The A65K includes nine drivers in a 3.1.2-channel configuration and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. TCL says the unit has a three-way acoustic design intended to separate treble, mid-range and bass output.

Bang & Olufsen branding across the televisions and soundbar highlights TCL's continued use of established audio names to differentiate its home entertainment products in a crowded market. Audio partnerships have become a common feature of premium and upper mid-market television launches as manufacturers try to strengthen the appeal of built-in and companion sound systems.

Monitor range

TCL also used the guide to highlight the 32G64 QHD QD-Mini LED monitor, priced at AUD $799. The 32-inch display is aimed at work and gaming rather than living room viewing.

The monitor has a resolution of 2560 x 1440, a 180Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 600 nits. TCL says it includes dual HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4A connection and an adjustable stand.

The guide shows how consumer electronics brands are increasingly building seasonal retail campaigns around a mix of premium flagship products and more accessible add-ons. In TCL's case, that means combining large-format televisions with a lower-cost soundbar and a separate monitor to broaden the range of possible purchases.

Premium screens

Large-screen televisions remain a major focus of TCL's range. Both the X11L and C7L are available in 98-inch variants, a category that has attracted growing attention as panel costs fall and retailers push bigger displays as alternatives to projector systems and traditional home cinema installations.

TCL's emphasis on Mini LED backlighting, high brightness and large numbers of dimming zones reflects the current direction of the premium LCD television market. Brands are using these features to compete more directly with OLED sets, particularly for buyers seeking very large screens and strong performance in bright rooms.

The addition of Google Gemini to both television models also shows how artificial intelligence features are being folded into mainstream consumer displays. TCL says the software can be used for tailored film recommendations, live sports updates and smart home management from the television screen.

Retail pricing across the range starts at AUD $599 for the soundbar and rises to AUD $14,999 for the largest X11L configurations, placing the collection across several spending bands. That gives TCL products in entry-level accessory, mid-market and premium television segments at a time when manufacturers are trying to capture both aspirational purchases and practical upgrades for existing home set-ups.

The products highlighted in the campaign are the X11L SQD-Mini LED TV, the C7L SQD-Mini LED TV, the A65K soundbar and the 32G64 monitor.