Ecovacs cuts robot vacuum prices by up to 50% in Australia

ECOVACS has launched end-of-financial-year discounts on its robotic vacuum and home cleaning range in Australia, with price cuts of up to 50% across several models.

The sale covers the DEEBOT robotic vacuum line, the WINBOT window cleaning robot and the GOAT robotic lawn mower. Promotional pricing has been listed for six products, including the DEEBOT T80S OMNI at AUD $1,199, down from AUD $1,799, and the DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI at AUD $1,599, down from AUD $2,299.

The largest percentage discounts apply to three products: the DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI, reduced to AUD $749 from AUD $1,499; the DEEBOT N20 PRO PLUS, to AUD $499 from AUD $999; and the GOAT G1, to AUD $999 from AUD $1,999.

Also included is the WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI at AUD $599, down from AUD $999. The promotion spans indoor floor cleaning, window cleaning and garden maintenance.

ECOVACS is pitching the offers as Australian households weigh discretionary purchases around the end of the financial year. In the robotic vacuum category, falling prices have widened access to products that previously sat at the premium end of the home appliance market.

That trend is visible in ECOVACS' current pricing. The DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI, which the company describes as receiving its first major price cut only months after launch, is among the products marked down during the sale period.

Broader range

Alongside the headline discounts, ECOVACS is highlighting features designed to reduce manual cleaning tasks, including automatic dust emptying, hot-water mop washing and navigation systems intended to guide the devices around the home.

The DEEBOT T80S OMNI is positioned as a model for deeper floor cleaning, with roller mopping and edge cleaning along walls and corners. The T90 PRO OMNI is marketed with artificial intelligence-based functions and suction rated at 30,000 Pa.

While robotic vacuums have been on the market for years, the category has shifted from basic scheduled cleaning to more automated systems that require less frequent user intervention. Lower promotional pricing during key retail periods has become one way for manufacturers to attract first-time buyers.

Australia has been a focus market for ECOVACS, which says it has held a leadership position in the local category for six years. It also says it has more than 28 years of experience in robotics design and research.

Consumer timing

The end-of-financial-year sales period is one of the busiest discount windows for retailers in Australia, spanning products from consumer electronics to household appliances. Brands often use it to clear inventory, stimulate demand and attract shoppers who have delayed larger purchases.

For home technology suppliers, that can mean positioning connected or automated appliances as more attainable when discounts narrow the gap with conventional alternatives. Robotic cleaning products in particular have often relied on sale periods to broaden their audience beyond early adopters.

ECOVACS addressed that consumer logic directly, pointing to how shoppers approach the category when prices fall.

"For a lot of people, robotic vacuums are something they've been curious about but haven't quite justified yet. EOFY is a natural moment to revisit that. When the pricing comes down, it feels like the right time to put the technology to the test and see how it actually fits into your day-to-day," said ECOVACS.

It also linked the sale period to wider adoption of smart home devices, saying end-of-financial-year promotions are increasingly becoming a trigger for households to try products that promise to save time on routine tasks.

The local offer reflects that strategy by bundling discounts across several categories rather than focusing on a single flagship robotic vacuum. That gives the brand a presence across floor cleaning, window cleaning and lawn care during a retail period when comparison shopping is intense.

The listed discounts run from 6 to 17 June, with reductions ranging from 30% to 50% depending on the product. Even after the markdowns, the DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI and DEEBOT T80S OMNI remain the highest-priced models in the promotion at AUD $1,599 and AUD $1,199 respectively.