Dreame wet and dry vacuum shipments top 10 million

Dreame Technology says shipments of its wet and dry vacuum range have surpassed 10 million units globally, reaching the milestone five years after entering the category.

The figure covers cumulative worldwide shipments of Dreame wet and dry vacuum products from 2021 through May 2026 across online and offline sales channels. The company said the result reflects growth in demand for floor-cleaning appliances that combine vacuuming and washing functions in a single device.

The milestone comes as competition intensifies in the household cleaning appliance market, where manufacturers are expanding product ranges with automation, artificial intelligence features and connected technologies.

Market position

Dreame entered the wet and dry vacuum segment in 2021 and has since expanded its presence across multiple international markets.

According to research from Frost & Sullivan, the company holds the largest market share in 17 countries and regions. In some markets, its share exceeds 70%.

The company said more than 42 million households worldwide use its products. Its wet and dry vacuum range has also received recognition through several international product and technology awards.

Growth in the category has been supported by increasing consumer demand for devices that reduce manual cleaning tasks while improving cleaning coverage and efficiency. Manufacturers have responded by adding automation and advanced sensing capabilities to floor-care products.

Product development

Dreame attributes part of its growth to continued investment in research and development.

As of March 2026, the company had filed more than 1,800 patent applications related to its wet and dry vacuum business globally. Of those, 656 patents had been granted.

The company said its products incorporate technologies including AI robotic arms, steam washing systems and hot-water washing functions. These features are designed to improve cleaning performance across different floor types and hard-to-reach areas.

Patent activity has become an important competitive measure in the floor-care market, where manufacturers are seeking to differentiate products through mechanical design, software capabilities and automation technologies.

The use of artificial intelligence is also becoming more common across household appliances as vendors look to automate tasks and optimise cleaning performance based on environmental conditions.

Manufacturing scale

Dreame said the shipment milestone has also been supported by investments in manufacturing capacity.

The company established its own intelligent manufacturing facility in 2023. Since then, it reports a 50% increase in production efficiency and a 30% improvement in output per employee.

Manufacturing automation has become a priority for appliance makers seeking to increase production volumes while maintaining consistency across product lines.

In 2024, Dreame's annual production capacity exceeded 3.5 million units. The company said the facility provides the capacity required to support global demand and large-scale product distribution.

Global expansion

Dreame operates across more than 120 countries and regions through a network of more than 6,500 offline stores.

The company has expanded beyond floor-care products into categories including smart home devices, personal care products, smartphones and smart vehicle technologies.

Its broader intellectual property portfolio includes more than 10,000 patent applications globally and more than 3,000 granted patents.

The latest shipment figures provide a measure of the scale Dreame has achieved in the wet and dry vacuum category since launching its first product in the segment in 2021.