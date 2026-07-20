Ecovacs launches outdoor robot cleaners in Australia

ECOVACS has launched a new range of robotic lawn, window and pool-cleaning products in Australia, extending its push into outdoor home maintenance.

The line-up includes two robotic lawn mowers, a robotic window cleaner and a robotic pool cleaner. The products will be sold online and through major retailers in Australia, with prices ranging from AUD $999 to AUD $2,999.

The launch expands a category largely associated with indoor robot vacuum cleaners. For ECOVACS, it broadens the offer to households looking to automate chores beyond floors to gardens, windows and pools.

Karen Powell, Regional Director, Australia and New Zealand, at ECOVACS, linked the launch to demand from households seeking to spend less time on upkeep.

"We know how much Aussies cherish their outdoor lifestyle, but the hard work of maintaining a beautiful backyard can eat into precious weekend time," Powell said.

"Our new home and outdoor range is engineered to take on these demanding chores - mowing, window cleaning and pool scrubbing - autonomously. We're not just launching products; we're giving people back their time to actually enjoy their home and garden. Whether it's having a spontaneous BBQ on a perfectly manicured lawn, enjoying a crystal-clear view of the garden, or diving into a sparkling clean pool, ECOVACS is making effortless outdoor living a reality," she said.

Product line-up

At the top end of the lawn range is the GOAT A2000 LiDAR PRO, aimed at larger lawns of up to 2,000 square metres. The model combines mowing and edge trimming, and uses what ECOVACS calls HoloScope 360, a navigation system that combines dual LiDAR, AI vision and 3D-ToF LiDAR to map gardens and avoid obstacles.

The mower can identify and avoid more than 200 common garden obstacles, according to ECOVACS. The company said it also has a 32V cutting system, dual blade discs and can handle slopes of up to 50%.

Alongside it, the GOAT O600 RTK targets smaller, more complex garden layouts of up to 600 square metres. ECOVACS said it uses a wire-free setup based on its TrueMapping 2.0 Multi-Fusion RTK Navigation system and can be set up in as little as 15 minutes.

The O600 also includes edge mowing and obstacle-avoidance features, according to ECOVACS. The company said the model is designed for small-to-medium lawns and includes what it describes as 150% cutting power for dense kikuyu and buffalo grass, with slope-climbing of up to 45%.

Windows and pools

For window cleaning, ECOVACS introduced the WINBOT W3 OMNI, aimed at homes with large glass doors and other broad glazed surfaces. The product includes a Vortex Wash system that cleans its wiping pads automatically in one minute, removing the need for manual washing between cleaning cycles, according to the company.

The device also uses WIN-SLAM 5.0 intelligent navigation, TruEdge technology and a three-nozzle spray system to clean windows edge to edge. Safety features include suction rated at 10,000 Pa and a safety cable rated to 100kg, ECOVACS said.

The fourth product is the ULTRAMARINE P1 robotic pool cleaner. ECOVACS said it is designed to collect leaves, sand and other debris using suction of 18,200 litres per hour, with battery life of up to three hours and route planning intended to cover up to 99% of a pool.

Pricing

In Australia, the GOAT A2000 LiDAR PRO is priced at AUD $2,999. The GOAT O600 RTK and the WINBOT W3 OMNI are both priced at AUD $1,299, while the ULTRAMARINE P1 is priced at AUD $999.

ECOVACS also outlined pricing for New Zealand, although the upper-end lawn mower differs from the Australian range. In that market, the company said the GOAT A6000 LiDAR PRO would be priced at NZD $3,499, the GOAT O600 RTK at NZD $1,499, the WINBOT W3 OMNI at NZD $1,499 and the ULTRAMARINE P1 at NZD $1,299.

The launch offers a clearer view of how robotics brands are trying to extend household automation into seasonal and outdoor tasks. Rather than focusing only on indoor cleaning, manufacturers are pitching machines for recurring jobs that often require separate specialist tools or contract services.

ECOVACS said the new products were designed for Australian homes where lawns, outdoor entertaining areas and pools are central to weekend use. The company has operated globally for more than 28 years and said it has spent the past six years building its position in Australia.

For consumers, the immediate test will be whether buyers are willing to pay four-figure sums for specialist devices beyond robotic vacuum cleaners. For ECOVACS, the broader question is whether outdoor robotics can become a regular household purchase rather than a niche category.

The Australian range starts at AUD $999 for the ULTRAMARINE P1 and rises to AUD $2,999 for the GOAT A2000 LiDAR PRO.