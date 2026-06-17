ECOVACS says WINBOT tops global robotic window sales

ECOVACS says its WINBOT is the world's top-selling robotic window cleaner, with IDC ranking the product line first in global sales for 2025.

WINBOT sales passed 1 million units in 2025, bringing cumulative global sales to more than 2.6 million units.

The figures point to growing consumer demand for devices that automate window cleaning. ECOVACS entered the category in 2011 with the launch of its first WINBOT model and says it began work on robotic window cleaners 15 years ago as it looked to expand beyond floor-cleaning machines.

Market data cited by ECOVACS also showed WINBOT has held the top spot in China for three consecutive years, according to All View Cloud. That domestic performance adds to the company's position in home service robotics, where it also sells robotic vacuum cleaners and has expanded into robotic lawn mowers, commercial cleaning robots and robotic pool cleaners.

Sales growth

Robotic window cleaners remain a smaller segment of the home robotics market than robotic vacuums, but ECOVACS' figures suggest the category is gaining traction. The company links that growth to the practical difficulties of cleaning large windows, balcony glass and other glass surfaces, particularly in high-rise homes where exterior cleaning can pose safety risks and often requires professional help.

Dust, pollution and weather exposure can also make regular cleaning time-consuming for households. ECOVACS says manual cleaning can leave streaks, and many consumers delay the job altogether, creating an opening for automated products designed to handle the work.

The WINBOT range now spans entry-level and premium models across different markets. In Australia, the devices are sold through major retailers and online, with the WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI identified by ECOVACS as a popular model in the local market.

Product features

According to ECOVACS, the WINBOT line has gone through seven generations of core upgrades since the first model. Features highlighted by the company include TruEdge Technology, intended to clean edges and corners, and a three-nozzle wide-angle spray system designed to improve coverage during cleaning.

Other additions focus on handling and safety. The OMNI Station serves as a control panel, charger, stabiliser and storage unit for the machine and its accessories, according to ECOVACS. The station also includes a safety rope with tensile strength of up to 100 kg, while the wider system includes suction management, anti-drop protection, edge detection and obstacle avoidance.

Broader reach

Founded in 2006, ECOVACS says its products are sold in nearly 180 markets and used by more than 38 million households worldwide. The company has sales subsidiaries in Germany, the United States, Japan and Singapore.

Its broader robotics business has been led by robotic vacuum cleaners, where ECOVACS says it ranked first in China by market share for 10 consecutive years from 2015 to 2024. WINBOT's growth suggests the company is seeking to build a similar position in adjacent household robotics categories as demand broadens beyond floor cleaning.

IDC described the window robot segment as one of the areas seeing growth in the global home cleaning robot market in 2025.