Dreame cuts Prime Day prices by up to 74% in Australia

Dreame has launched Amazon Prime Day discounts across its home cleaning and hair care ranges in Australia, cutting prices by as much as 74% on selected products.

The sale covers robotic vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, cordless stick vacuums and hair dryers, with prices ranging from AUD $139.99 to AUD $1,299.99. The deepest discounts are in robotic vacuums, which also include the promotion's most expensive items.

Among the headline products is the L10s Ultra Gen2 robotic vacuum, priced at AUD $449.00, down from AUD $1,699.00, a reduction of AUD $1,250.00. The X40 Ultra is listed at AUD $749.99, down from AUD $2,799.00, a saving of AUD $2,049.01.

Other robot vacuum models are also included. The L40 Ultra CE is marked down to AUD $499.99 from AUD $1,498.00, while the L40 Ultra AE is reduced to AUD $799.99 from AUD $2,199.00. The L10s Ultra Gen3 is listed at AUD $639.99 from AUD $1,999.00, and the D30 Ultra is reduced to AUD $599.99 from AUD $1,498.90.

The D20 Plus is on sale for AUD $349.00, down from AUD $799.00. At the higher end, the L50 Ultra CE is priced at AUD $1,299.99 from AUD $2,499.00, while the F20 Eco is reduced to AUD $199.99 from AUD $599.00.

Cleaning push

The robot vacuum line-up reflects Dreame's focus on automated home cleaning products, with most models combining vacuuming and mopping. Product descriptions emphasise self-emptying docks, obstacle avoidance, anti-tangle brushes, and app or voice controls, all common selling points in the premium smart appliance market.

The promotion also includes three wet and dry vacuums: the H12 Pro FlexReach at AUD $349.99 from AUD $898.00, the T16SE at AUD $449.99 from AUD $899.99, and the G10 at AUD $189.04 from AUD $549.00.

These machines are aimed at hard-floor cleaning and combine vacuuming with mopping. Dreame highlights lie-flat designs, hot-water self-cleaning, hot-air drying, and dirt detection systems, showing how manufacturers are trying to stand out in a crowded floorcare segment.

A single cordless stick vacuum, the R10, is also part of the promotion, listed at AUD $149.99 from AUD $399.00, a 62% reduction.

Beyond floorcare

Dreame has extended the campaign beyond household cleaning devices to personal care. The Pocket Uni Portable High-Speed Hair Dryer is reduced to AUD $139.99 from AUD $399.99, while the Dazzle Hair Dryer is listed at AUD $229.99 from AUD $499.00.

That gives the brand a broader presence during Prime Day, a sales period that often rewards companies able to spread discounts across several categories rather than rely on a single product group. It also puts Dreame in competition not only with floorcare brands, but also with makers of personal grooming devices seeking visibility during the shopping event.

The Australian campaign is tied to football through an "Enjoy the Game" theme. Dreame said the push is designed to position its products around time-saving at home while also drawing attention to its hair care devices for consumers preparing for social events or travel linked to the tournament period.

Dreame also referred to its global partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo as part of the wider campaign backdrop. The link adds a sports marketing angle at a time when consumer technology brands are increasingly turning to athlete endorsements to stand out during major online retail events.

Prime Day has become an important sales window for consumer electronics and domestic appliance brands in Australia, particularly for products with higher regular price points that benefit from deep temporary discounts. For premium robot vacuums, reductions of more than AUD $1,000 can help bring products within reach of a broader group of consumers, even if base prices remain well above mass-market alternatives.

Dreame's pricing strategy is especially visible in the robot vacuum segment, where listed savings on several models exceed the sale price of some lower-end products in the same campaign. The X40 Ultra's saving of AUD $2,049.01, for example, is larger than the full Prime Day price of nearly every other product in the line-up.

The sale also shows how brands are using broad discount structures to cater to different spending levels. Entry points such as the G10 wet and dry vacuum and the F20 Eco robot vacuum are priced below AUD $200, while more advanced automated systems remain closer to AUD $800 or above even after reductions.

Across the range, the lowest advertised sale price is AUD $139.99 for the Pocket Uni Portable High-Speed Hair Dryer, while the highest is AUD $1,299.99 for the L50 Ultra CE robot vacuum. The largest percentage reduction is 74% on the L10s Ultra Gen2.