Reolink cuts Australian security camera prices by 46%

Reolink has launched a two-week sales campaign in Australia tied to Amazon Prime Day, with discounts of up to 46% on selected home security products.

The promotion runs on Reolink's website and Amazon storefront, with early offers available before the main Prime Day period. It focuses on connected cameras, floodlight models and a battery doorbell aimed at household buyers seeking lower-cost home monitoring devices.

The largest advertised reduction is on the Reolink Go Ultra, a wire-free LTE camera priced at AUD $172.79, down from AUD $319.99. Designed for sites without Wi-Fi and using solar charging, it is aimed at remote outdoor locations.

Another featured item is the OMVI 3i PoE, listed at AUD $299.99, down from AUD $429.99. Reolink describes it as a newer release with a triple-lens panoramic design and local video search instead of a cloud subscription model.

The Solar Floodlight Cam is also included at AUD $125.99, reduced from AUD $179.99. It combines a 4MP camera with a built-in floodlight and solar charging, reflecting a category in which lighting and surveillance are increasingly bundled into a single device.

Other discounted products include the TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi at AUD $259.99, down from AUD $399.99; the Argus PT Ultra with Solar Panel at AUD $199.99, down from AUD $289.99; the Altas PT Ultra with Solar Panel at AUD $249.99, down from AUD $359.99; and the Video Doorbell Battery at AUD $149.99, down from AUD $212.99.

Product mix

The offers show Reolink concentrating on battery, solar and wireless products in the consumer market. Several of the discounted devices emphasise installation without wiring, while others focus on mobile connectivity or wide-area viewing for outdoor spaces.

That mix reflects broader retail demand in Australia for cameras that can be installed without professional fitting. Products that avoid monthly cloud charges are also becoming a more visible selling point as brands compete on total ownership costs rather than hardware price alone.

The Go Ultra, for example, combines LTE connectivity with a solar panel, allowing it to operate away from fixed broadband or mains power. The OMVI 3i PoE takes a different approach, using a wired power-over-Ethernet setup while promoting a panoramic field of view and on-device search features.

Floodlight cameras account for two of the better-known products in the campaign. The TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi carries a 35% discount and combines a dual-lens design with a high-output light unit, while the lower-priced Solar Floodlight Cam targets buyers seeking a simpler wire-free option.

Retail timing

The campaign also highlights how Prime Day has become a broader retail window rather than a single online marketplace event. Brands increasingly use the period to drive traffic through both Amazon and direct-to-consumer channels, giving them more control over margins, customer acquisition and product visibility.

For specialist electronics brands such as Reolink, these sale periods offer a way to push newer lines alongside established sellers. In this case, the OMVI 3i PoE is presented alongside products such as the Solar Floodlight Cam and Argus PT Ultra, which sit in more familiar consumer categories.

The discount ladder is structured to create a clear price spread. At the lower end, the solar floodlight camera and battery doorbell are positioned as entry points, while products such as the OMVI 3i PoE and TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi sit at higher price levels even after reductions.

Several devices in the promotion highlight local storage or local processing instead of cloud-based services. That approach has become more common among home security brands seeking to appeal to buyers concerned about recurring fees, although it can also shift more responsibility for setup and data management onto users.

The biggest single discount in the campaign is the 46% reduction on the Go Ultra, priced at AUD $172.79 compared with its previous listed price of AUD $319.99.

The promoted range spans cameras for remote areas, floodlight systems, panoramic units and front-door monitoring devices. The broad selection suggests Reolink is using the sales window not just to clear stock, but to present a fuller cross-section of its consumer security line-up through a price-led campaign.