ECOVACS returns DEEBOT NEO 2.0 to ALDI at AUD $279 price

ECOVACS has put its DEEBOT NEO 2.0 robot vacuum and mop on sale through ALDI for AUD $279 as part of the retailer's Special Buys range.

The offer brings back a robot vacuum that ECOVACS says has proved popular with shoppers. Availability is limited to in-store stock. ALDI is stocking the device ahead of the school holidays, when time spent on domestic work can rise.

Research cited by the companies found Australians spend an average of four hours and 25 minutes a day on unpaid domestic activities, including cleaning. It also found that one in three often feel rushed or pressed for time as a result.

The DEEBOT NEO 2.0 combines vacuuming and mopping in one unit, with 5,000Pa suction, up to 180 minutes of runtime, app controls and a system that returns it to its charging dock when the battery runs low, then resumes cleaning where it stopped.

The machine also includes carpet detection, room mapping and support for storing maps across multiple floors. Users can set room cleaning sequences, adjust suction and water flow, and define areas the device should avoid.

ECOVACS is pitching the product at households looking for lower-cost automation for routine cleaning. The model is intended to reduce the workload associated with vacuuming and mopping, especially during periods when more people are at home and indoor activity increases.

Karen Powell, Regional Director for ECOVACS Australia and New Zealand, said the company wanted to make automated cleaning more accessible at a lower price point.

"At ECOVACS, our focus is on simplifying everyday life and giving people the time back to do what they want," said Karen Powell, Regional Director for ECOVACS Australia and New Zealand.

"The DEEBOT NEO 2.0 offers an easy, accessible way to step into hands-free, set-and-forget cleaning. We're returning to ALDI at our most compelling price yet to help Australians keep their homes clean with minimal effort," Powell said.

Retail push

For ALDI, the listing adds another technology-led household item to its rotating Special Buys program, designed to draw traffic into stores with limited-run offers. The pricing places the robot cleaner well below many branded robotic vacuum products sold through electronics and appliance retailers.

An ALDI Australia spokesperson said the retailer expected the product to appeal to shoppers seeking help with everyday household cleaning tasks.

"We're pleased to bring the ECOVACS DEEBOT NEO 2.0 back to ALDI's Special Buys, offering shoppers a great-value deal," the spokesperson said.

"At $279, it's a simple way for Australians to save time. Whether it's tackling crumbs, pet hair or the endless trail of winter mess, this robot does the hard work for you. We'd call it the perfect household helper, never one to complain about pesky chores," the spokesperson said.

Product details

The DEEBOT NEO 2.0 uses a laser-based navigation system that scans the home and updates maps as the environment changes. ECOVACS said the device can relocate itself if moved, helping it continue cleaning without missing sections of the floor.

It also links with the ECOVACS Home App, allowing owners to schedule cleaning sessions, monitor progress and manage map settings. The model supports Google Home and Amazon Echo, and software updates are handled over the air.

The inclusion of a high-efficiency air filter reflects a wider trend in the home appliance market, where cleaning devices are increasingly sold on convenience as well as household air quality and allergen reduction. Budget models have also added more software-led features as brands compete for entry-level buyers.

At AUD $279, the ALDI listing places the DEEBOT NEO 2.0 in a part of the market aimed at consumers trying a robot cleaner for the first time rather than replacing a premium model. The retailer is selling the product while stocks last.