Gigabyte marks 40 years with AI hardware launch at Computex

Gigabyte marked its 40th anniversary with a broad consumer hardware launch at Computex 2026, where several new products also won Best Choice Awards.

The announcements span motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, monitors and peripherals, with much of the range focused on local artificial intelligence workloads, gaming systems and what Gigabyte describes as an integrated desktop-to-mobile ecosystem.

Among the award winners, the X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP motherboard was recognised in the motherboard category, the AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX in graphics, and the AORUS MASTER 16 in laptops.

The motherboard is aimed at local AI computing and professional workloads. It uses X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, which combines an onboard chip and an AI-based overclocking model to adjust processor frequency, power and thermal behaviour in real time.

The AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX is pitched as an external graphics solution for laptops, built around NVIDIA Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5090 graphics, Thunderbolt 5 and 32GB of VRAM. It is designed for generative AI, large language model inference and graphics-intensive work, while a GPU Selector tool lets users assign tasks across internal and external graphics processors.

The AORUS MASTER 16 laptop, another award recipient, is presented as a slim gaming and creation machine for sustained workloads including 4K editing, 3D rendering and local AI use. The model uses Gigabyte's GiMATE software agent to manage power, cooling and performance based on usage, alongside its WINDFORCE Infinity EX cooling design.

Anniversary push

Gigabyte tied the launches to its 40-year history, saying it began in 1986 and has expanded from PC components into a broader cloud-to-edge AI portfolio for consumer and business markets. It framed the anniversary under the "ENTER INFINITY" theme, which also appears across a number of the products introduced at the show.

Several new items carry the INFINITY branding, including the AORUS GeForce RTX 50 INFINITY series graphics cards, which now extends beyond the RTX 5090 to include RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 models.

These cards use Gigabyte's WINDFORCE HYPERBURST cooling design and a rear-mounted power connector intended to improve cable management by routing cables behind the motherboard. The products also include RGB lighting and a nacelle-inspired light ring.

Gigabyte also introduced X870E and X870 AORUS INFINITY series motherboards for AMD Ryzen 9950X3D2 processors. The boards support memory speeds of up to 11,400 MT/s and use X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 for adaptive system tuning.

The X870E AORUS INFINITY NEXT model focuses on thermal design and power delivery, using 3D metal printing, a vapour chamber and a honeycomb metal backplate. By contrast, the X870 AORUS INFINITY is tuned for low-latency memory performance, which Gigabyte said gives it an advantage on the AMD X870 platform.

Displays and laptops

In displays, Gigabyte launched the AORUS ELITE gaming monitor line across OLED and Mini LED panels in sizes from 27 inches to 32 inches. The lead Mini LED model is described as the first 27-inch 5K glossy gaming monitor, with switchable 5K, 4K and QHD modes at different refresh rates.

The OLED models use fourth-generation Tandem OLED panels and include software features such as AI Picture Mode. Gigabyte also highlighted AI OLED CARE PRO, a package of sensor-based protections intended to reduce panel wear over time.

Laptop updates were also a central part of the launch. Alongside the AORUS MASTER 16, Gigabyte showcased the AERO X16 Copilot+ PC and the GAMING A16 PRO, both tied into updated GiMATE functions such as display presets, RGB controls and user-adjustable power settings.

Gigabyte said GiMATE Creator, developed with NVIDIA, uses NVIDIA NVFP4 quantisation to improve generative AI efficiency on RTX 50 series laptop graphics processors.

Local AI focus

A separate part of the product push centred on the AI TOP ecosystem, which Gigabyte describes as a local AI hardware and systems platform rather than a single machine. The latest addition is the AI TOP 100 B850, a desktop system for AI workloads built around an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor and either GeForce RTX 5090 or Radeon AI PRO R9700 graphics.

The system supports up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 memory and includes a 1600W power supply. Gigabyte said the wider AI TOP range is validated for continuous operation and compatibility with more than 100 AI frameworks and environments, including PyTorch and TensorFlow.

The company also set out three deployment tiers in the portfolio: AI TOP ATOM for personal and edge AI, AI TOP 100 systems for developers and teams, and AI TOP 500 TRX50 for larger AI research workloads.

Peripherals

Gigabyte rounded out the announcements with the AORUS K10 INFINITY keyboard and AORUS M10 INFINITY mouse. The keyboard uses magnetic switches with adjustable trigger points, while the mouse uses optical switches and supports polling rates of up to 8K.

Both products can be controlled through GiMATE Web Edition, a browser-based interface for monitoring, controls and lighting settings. The keyboard also includes a 3.1-inch OLED touchscreen that shows profiles, trigger settings and performance information such as actions per minute and error counts.

The product wave underlines Gigabyte's push to position its anniversary year around AI-enabled PCs, gaming hardware and cleaner system design, with local processing and device-level software taking a larger role across the range.

Gigabyte said the launches also extend long-running design themes from earlier product generations, including Ultra Durable construction, the Super Overclock line and Project STEALTH for reduced cable visibility.