Midea signs five-year sleeve deal with FC Barcelona

Midea has agreed a five-year partnership with FC Barcelona starting in the 2026/27 season.

Under the agreement, the home appliance maker becomes a Main Partner of the Spanish club and, for the first time, will place its logo on the sleeve of Barcelona's matchday and training kits. Midea will also receive branding at the club's La Liga home matches.

The deal links one of China's largest appliance groups with one of football's best-known clubs. Barcelona says it has more than 450 million fans globally and an annual television audience of more than 545 million.

For Midea, the partnership adds to its sports marketing portfolio as it seeks broader recognition in consumer markets including Australia and New Zealand. The sponsorship will be promoted in those markets through football broadcasts and related campaigns.

Research cited by Midea from Roy Morgan found that 3.8 million Australians regularly watch world football on television. That gives the company access to a large pool of potential customers through a club with broad international reach.

Kit Presence

The partnership begins with the launch of Barcelona's 2026/27 home kit. Midea's branding will appear on both matchday and training apparel, extending beyond shirt sponsorship during fixtures into the club's wider football operations.

Barcelona described the deal as part of a new commercial relationship built on the club's global profile. The team is the reigning La Liga champion and has also won the Supercopa de España, adding sporting momentum to its off-pitch commercial programme.

Over the next five seasons, Midea plans to use the partnership across matchday communications, content creation, fan engagement and local market activity. It said the tie-up would connect themes of sport, technology and home living in its marketing.

Ivan Ma, General Manager of Midea Australia and New Zealand, outlined the company's aims in the local market.

"Australians want to buy from brands they know and trust, and this partnership is another important step in building Midea's presence in the local market. FC Barcelona is one of the world's most recognised and respected sporting organisations, making it a natural partner for Midea. FC Barcelona represents excellence, innovation, and ambition, values that closely align with Midea as we continue to grow in this market," said Ivan Ma, General Manager of Midea Australia and New Zealand.

Ma also framed the sponsorship as part of a broader international strategy.

"This partnership is about much more than football. It reflects Midea's ambition as a global brand and our long-term commitment to the Australian market. As one of the world's leading home appliance and technology companies, we're focused on bringing innovative, high-quality products into more Australian homes, and partnering with FC Barcelona reinforces that vision," Ma said.

Global Reach

The agreement gives Midea access to one of the most recognisable commercial platforms in world sport. Barcelona has built a large international audience over decades of domestic and European success, making shirt inventory and stadium branding central assets in sponsorship negotiations.

Sports partnerships have become a common route for consumer brands seeking rapid international visibility, particularly in categories where products compete heavily on awareness and trust. Sleeve sponsorships, once a secondary asset in football, now offer repeated exposure during live broadcasts, highlights and digital content.

Midea has already used football-related sponsorships in the region, including the AFC Women's Asian Cup when it was held in Australia. The Barcelona agreement extends that strategy through a club property that reaches audiences well beyond a single tournament cycle.

For Barcelona, the deal adds another commercial partner as elite football clubs broaden sponsorship inventory across kits, training wear, digital formats and venue signage. These agreements have become increasingly important revenue streams as clubs seek to monetise global fan bases beyond ticket sales and broadcasting income.

Rafael Yuste, First Vice President of FC Barcelona, welcomed the new sponsor.

"It will be an honor for FC Barcelona to welcome Midea, starting from the 2026/27 season, into the great Barça family. Its leadership in the field of smart home solutions and its commitment to research and innovation are perfectly aligned with the spirit of an FC Barcelona that looks to the future," said Yuste.