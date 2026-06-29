MOVA launches Diver A10 robotic pool cleaner in Australia

MOVA has launched the Diver A10 robotic pool cleaner in Australia, expanding into pool cleaning in the local market.

The product targets a country with more than 1.2 million residential pools, where maintenance remains a year-round task even as colder weather reduces pool use. The Diver A10 is designed to clean pool floors, walls and waterlines with limited manual input.

The launch adds a new category to MOVA's Australian line-up after the brand entered the market with robotic vacuum products. Since launching in 2024, MOVA has been building its presence in home robotics and is now extending that strategy to outdoor cleaning.

The Diver A10 is priced at AUD $1,299, with an end-of-financial-year sale price of AUD $1,099. The cleaner is backed by a three-year warranty.

Product details

The Diver A10 includes app-based controls that let users start, stop, schedule and monitor cleaning sessions remotely. It uses route-planning software to map cleaning paths and adjust movement across different parts of a pool.

The cleaner delivers suction of 22,700 litres per hour and runs for up to 240 minutes on a single charge. According to MOVA, that is enough for two cleaning cycles of about 120 minutes each for many Australian home pools measuring 40 to 50 square metres.

The unit has a 3.5-litre debris basket and a standard fine filter screen for larger and smaller particles. An ultra-fine micro-mesh filter is available as an optional extra.

The cleaner uses a dual-track drive and a front scrubbing brush to cover pool surfaces, while sensors help it follow pool edges and clean slightly above the waterline. It can also park itself at the poolside after a cycle and drain within three seconds.

Growing segment

The move reflects broader growth in domestic robotics beyond indoor floor cleaning. Manufacturers have been expanding their ranges to include lawn mowers, pool cleaners and other automated household devices as they look for new opportunities in home maintenance.

For MOVA, the Australian launch also opens a path into a category shaped by local housing trends. Detached homes with outdoor areas and swimming pools create a larger addressable market for automated pool maintenance than in many other countries.

The Diver A10 has already received an iF Design Award. MOVA is also highlighting smartphone-based control and scheduled cleaning as key features for owners who want to manage maintenance without being physically present at the pool.

Nancy Zhang, Country Manager, MOVA ANZ, linked the launch to seasonal pool care habits.

"Your pool doesn't stop needing attention just because the temperature drops. It makes winter one of the best times to invest in a robotic pool cleaner, helping you stay on top of pool care without braving the cold weather. The robot handles the hard work, but you're still fully in control of the cleaning process through intuitive apps and smart technology," said Nancy Zhang, Country Manager, MOVA ANZ.

She also outlined the company's view of where the category fits within the wider home robotics market.

"Australians are already embracing robotics throughout the home, from robotic vacuum cleaners to lawn mowers, and pool cleaning is the next natural step. The new MOVA Diver A10 makes robotic pool cleaning more effective, more intuitive and more accessible than ever before. Homeowners can now enjoy the benefits of professional-level pool maintenance without the manual effort."

In a separate comment, the company pointed to the commercial rationale for the category expansion: "Robotic pool cleaning represents a significant opportunity for Australians to further embrace time-saving, efficient and highly effective home cleaning technology with year-round benefits."