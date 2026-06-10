Dreame tops global robot vacuum rankings in Q1 2026

Dreame Technology ranked as the world's top robot vacuum brand and Australia's top robot vacuum brand in the first quarter of 2026, according to International Data Corporation data.

The result marks a milestone for the consumer technology company as it expands its presence in the home appliance market. Its robot vacuum business now operates in more than 120 countries and regions, runs more than 6,500 flagship stores worldwide, and has surpassed 11 million cumulative unit shipments.

Dreame said it holds the largest market share in 30 countries, with shares above 50% in 10 of those markets. It also reported annual growth of more than 100% for six consecutive years.

The latest ranking relates specifically to the robot vacuum segment, where manufacturers compete on features such as automated mopping, docking stations, and obstacle detection. The category has become increasingly crowded as established appliance brands and newer technology companies push further into connected home products.

Dreame has used robot vacuums as a base for a broader smart home push. Alongside floor care products, it is expanding into personal care and other connected household devices as it seeks to move beyond its original focus on robotic cleaning machines.

Global reach

Founded in 2017, the company said it now serves more than 42 million households globally. It also reported that, by the end of 2025, it had filed more than 10,000 patents worldwide and held more than 3,000 granted patents.

Its broader product portfolio extends beyond cleaning devices. Dreame said it now covers smartphones, smart vehicles, smart home appliances, outdoor smart devices, and personal care products.

That expansion comes as consumer technology companies seek a larger share of household spending by offering a wider range of connected devices under a single brand. In this segment, distribution scale and brand recognition can matter as much as product design in winning shelf space and consumer attention.

Australia has become one of the markets where Dreame is claiming a leading position. The company recently used a brand showcase in Melbourne to outline its development from a robotic cleaning specialist into a broader smart home brand.

Company comment

Michael MENG, President of Dreame Robot Vacuum, commented on the ranking.

"Achieving No. 1 globally in Q1 2026, according to IDC, marks a significant milestone for Dreame Robot Vacuum. It reflects our long-term commitment to innovation, quality, and user-centric design. We will continue pushing the boundaries of home robotics to create smarter and more meaningful living experiences for users around the world," said MENG.

The company has also sought to raise its international profile through marketing and brand partnerships, including appointing footballer Cristiano Ronaldo as global brand ambassador.

Robot vacuums have become one of the most visible categories in the smart home market because they combine hardware, sensors, software, and mobile connectivity in a single consumer device. Manufacturers have increasingly tried to distinguish their products through navigation systems, cleaning automation, and integration with broader home ecosystems.

Dreame said its recent product development has focused on practical cleaning challenges in homes, including access under furniture, reaching into corners, and handling changing floor surfaces. It described those efforts as part of a strategy to turn technical development into everyday household use.

The IDC ranking adds an external benchmark to the company's expansion story at a time when smart home brands are competing for scale across multiple markets. Dreame said it now has the top robot vacuum market share in 30 countries.