Samsung launches 98-inch The Frame & portable screen

Samsung Australia has introduced a 98-inch version of The Frame TV and the 27-inch Movingstyle Portable Smart Touch Screen in Australia, expanding its lifestyle television range in the local market.

The two products target different parts of the home display market. The larger The Frame extends Samsung's art-focused television line into a bigger format, while Movingstyle is designed as a portable screen that can move between rooms for entertainment, work and other household tasks.

The 98-inch The Frame is priced at AUD $6,999, while the 27-inch Movingstyle is priced at AUD $1,999. Both are available nationally, with Movingstyle initially stocked by Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi as well as Samsung's online store.

The launch comes as Samsung points to local demand for larger televisions and design-led screens. Australians own more The Frame sets per head than any other market, according to the company, and buy more 75-inch televisions than any other country in the Southern Hemisphere.

Samsung also cited commissioned research showing that 63% of Australians want home technology to suit their personal style, using the finding to position the latest additions to its audiovisual line-up.

Simon Howe, Director of Audio Visual, Samsung Australia, outlined the company's rationale for the products.

"The TV has long been the heart of the Australian home. Samsung has spent decades reimagining what a TV looks like and how it adapts to individual circumstances to offer Australians solutions that thrive in various living spaces," said Simon Howe, Director of Audio Visual, Samsung Australia.

"Throughout this time, Australians have told us that they love big screens that their friends and family can gather around to share special moments. They enjoy access to world-class art that complements their tastes and elevates home decor. Further, Australians see value in screens that can support the whole family with their work, learning and entertainment needs. With the 98-inch The Frame and Movingstyle, we're delivering on these preferences, providing a new ultra-large Art TV option and a portable touchscreen TV that can follow your family around the house so you can live, work and play your way," Howe said.

The Frame

The 98-inch The Frame is the largest version of the model sold in Australia. It joins existing sizes ranging from 43 inches to 85 inches and retains the product's positioning as a television that doubles as a display for digital artwork when not in use for video.

The set includes access to more than 5,000 works through Samsung's Art Store, with a rotating selection also available to non-subscribers. Users can also upload personal photographs and adjust digital mat layouts and colours.

The television measures 30.9mm in depth and ships with a Slim Fit Wall Mount and a new Amber Brown bezel. It also includes glare reduction technology, a brightness sensor that adjusts the image to ambient conditions, and a motion sensor that activates art mode when someone enters the room.

Portable screen

The 27-inch Movingstyle enters a different category. It combines a touchscreen display with a wheeled floor stand, detachable handle and built-in battery, allowing it to be carried or rolled around the home and used for periods of time without a fixed power connection.

The display can switch between landscape and portrait orientation and be placed on surfaces such as a coffee table, bed or floor. Samsung positions it as a multipurpose household screen rather than a conventional television, with uses spanning streaming, drawing, reading, music and mirrored phone content.

The product has a QHD screen and supports five-point touch control. Its listed specifications also include Wi-Fi, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ Adaptive, Motion Xcelerator 120Hz and Q-Symphony audio pairing with compatible sound devices.

Some software features are aimed at family and casual home use. These include Sketch Now, which Samsung describes as a digital drawing board, along with access to the Art Store and Generative Wallpaper. For work-related tasks, the screen supports phone mirroring, USB-C and HDMI connections, as well as Storage Share for compatible Galaxy devices.

Software layer

Both products also form part of Samsung's wider software and services strategy for connected home devices. The two screens include Vision AI Companion features and run on One UI Tizen, allowing different household members to create profiles and receive personalised recommendations.

Users can also access a feature called Now Brief for daily schedules and widgets including weather, memos and music. The products are covered by Samsung Knox security and are eligible for up to seven years of operating system updates.

The launch reflects how television makers are trying to push beyond picture size and resolution in a mature market. In Samsung's case, that means treating one screen as a decorative fixture and another as a movable household device that can shift between leisure and productivity roles.

The new models also show how manufacturers are trying to broaden the role of displays in the home, particularly as consumers spend more on larger screens and look for products that suit changing room layouts and uses. The 98-inch The Frame targets demand at the premium large-screen end, while the smaller Movingstyle tests whether portability and touch interaction can open a new niche in domestic viewing.