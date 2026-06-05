Samsung offers AUD $400 off Galaxy S26 Ultra in Australia

Samsung has launched its end-of-financial-year sales campaign in Australia, with offers including at least AUD $400 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The campaign covers mobile phones, tablets, foldable devices, televisions, monitors and home appliances across Samsung's online store, as well as retail and carrier partners.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the main focus of the promotion and is being discounted in Australia for the first time since its release. Its recommended retail price starts at AUD $2,199 before discounts.

Carrier offers go beyond the base discount available through retailers and Samsung.com. Telstra is offering AUD $750 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra on repayment, plus AUD $500 bonus credit for customers who trade up. Optus is advertising AUD $600 off through a device payment plan, while Vodafone is offering AUD $600 off on an eligible plan plus AUD $400 bonus credit with trade-in.

Retailers and Samsung.com are offering AUD $400 off the recommended retail price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26. Flash sales, a price promise, and trade-in or trade-up schemes are also part of the broader end-of-financial-year campaign.

Samsung is aiming to tap into a period when many Australian consumers reassess household and business spending. It cited Kantar Worldpanel data showing a 57% increase over three years in end-of-financial-year buyers among people who like deals and promotions.

Tax-time push

End-of-financial-year sales have become an important trading window for consumer electronics brands, particularly as households look for discounts on larger purchases. Samsung linked this year's campaign to cost pressures and value-driven buying behaviour.

Nathan Rigger, Head of Product, Mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Australia, commented on the sales period and the Galaxy promotion.

"We're committed to bringing cutting-edge mobile products and solutions to Australians, to provide both greater ease and enjoyment to their every day, and now during tax time marks a prime time for Australians to update their tech. There are a wide array of promotions available, including for a short time only, our flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is more accessible to Australians, reinforcing our ethos that we believe in a Galaxy for everyone," Rigger said.

Product range

Beyond smartphones, the offers cover Samsung's Galaxy tablet range, foldable devices, new television line-up, monitors and selected home appliances. The broad spread suggests Samsung is using the sales period to support demand across several consumer categories rather than relying solely on premium handsets.

The Galaxy S26 series is available in Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black and White. Samsung.com also lists Silver Shadow and Pink Gold as exclusive colour options. Samsung highlighted the series' camera system, Nightography, SuperSteady and Privacy Display among the range's features.

For the broader market, the scale of the discounts underlines the pressure on manufacturers and carriers to sustain upgrades in a mature smartphone market. Premium devices now often cost well above AUD $2,000, making promotional periods increasingly important for both vendors and buyers.

Samsung's online store is also using trade-in and trade-up offers to lower the upfront cost of purchases. Under those arrangements, customers can exchange old mobile devices or consumer electronics products when buying newer models.

While Samsung did not provide total expected sales volumes, the prominence of the Galaxy S26 Ultra indicates it sees flagship handsets as a central draw for the campaign. The largest headline saving on the model is AUD $750 through Telstra, with further credits available for eligible trade-ups.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is available in Australia through carriers, retailers and Samsung's online store. Pricing before offers is set at AUD $2,199 for the 256GB model, AUD $2,499 for the 512GB version and AUD $2,949 for the 1TB model.