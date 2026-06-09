Apple unveils child safety tools for parents & kids

Apple has unveiled new child safety features for its devices, to be released in updates to iOS, iPadOS and macOS.

The additions include a revised setup process for child accounts, new controls for app and web access, updated communication safeguards and a redesigned Screen Time view for parents. The tools are intended to help parents decide what children can see, who they can contact and when they can use apps.

Child accounts are central to the changes. These accounts apply age-based protections across Apple's systems, including limits on adult websites, controls on media access and restrictions in the App Store. Parents are guided through creating a child account when setting up a new device for a child. Such accounts are required for children under 13 and available up to age 18.

Once a child account is in place, parents will be able to choose a narrower starting set of apps for their child. That could mean only essential apps, a curated set or a group selected by the parent, with additional apps added later.

A new feature called Ask to Browse extends the approval model beyond app downloads. Parents will be able to require children to ask permission before accessing a new website in Safari. The feature will work across iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Communication controls

The update also expands how parents can manage who children contact through Messages, FaceTime and Phone. Parents can require approval before a child connects with a new contact.

Communication Safety, which already blurs nudity in Messages and FaceTime for users under 18, will also block gore or violent content when it detects such material in shared images or videos. This broadens the existing protections from sexual content to other forms of potentially harmful material.

Time limits

Apple is also adding a tool called Time Allowances, which lets parents manage time spent in app categories including entertainment, games and social media. Parents will receive age-based guidance when setting these limits, with the option to adjust them.

Daily schedules will let parents set which apps are available at different times of day and throughout the week. Apple described this as a way to limit distractions during periods such as school hours.

Screen Time has also been redesigned to give parents a quicker view of average device usage and the apps children use most. From that view, parents will be able to change web and app access directly, including limiting access during family activities or extending access when a child needs more time in an app.

Sumbul Desai, Vice President of Health and Fitness at Apple, outlined the company's approach in a statement accompanying the announcement.

"At Apple, our mission has always been to create technology that empowers people and enriches their lives, while helping keep them safe. Our approach to helping families create safer digital experiences is grounded in the belief that every child is unique. That's why we build simple and intuitive tools, based on expert guidance, to let parents tailor their kids' digital journey. Today, we're introducing major updates to help families thoughtfully establish age-based protections and develop healthy digital habits," said Sumbul Desai, M.D., Vice President of Health and Fitness at Apple.

Expert input

Apple said it drew on advice from online safety and health specialists in developing the tools. It is also working with the American Academy of Pediatrics to adapt the Family Media Plan into a guide for parents using Apple products.

Alongside the software changes, Apple has introduced a website for parents that brings together information about its child safety tools and related resources. It also highlighted existing measures such as Screen Time passcode notifications, user reporting tools for harmful content and child-focused features on Apple Watch, including School Time mode.

Developer role

Beyond parent controls, Apple is also encouraging developers to build age-appropriate experiences inside apps. Developers can use its tools to help shield children from inappropriate content, require parental approval for new in-app contacts and request a child's age range without collecting a birthday.

Those tools include SensitiveContentAnalysis, PermissionKit and the Declared Age Range API. The aim is to let app makers tailor experiences for younger users while reducing the personal data they collect.

The new child safety features will be available after users install the latest Screen Time update in iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27.